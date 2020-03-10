HORSERACING

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore rides her first winner of this year's festival at Cheltenham

GUIDES UNBEATEN HONEYSUCKLE TO VICTORY

A third Cheltenham success for Rachael Blackmore

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore rode her first winner at this week’s Cheltenham festival when guiding the unbeaten Honeysuckle to victory in the 4.10, the Mares Hurdle.

The Henry de Bromhead horse was returned at 9/4, beating the 4/6 favourite Benie Des Dieux, trained by Willie Mullins.

Killenaule jockey Blackmore had been out of luck with  her earlier rides, including on the fancied Notebook, but Honeysuckle was considered by many to be her best  hope of victory on opening day.

It his her third Cheltenham winner following her double twelve months ago.