Tipperary CCC adopt a sensible wait-and-see approach as Covid-19 plays havoc with club fixtures

The Tipperary Competitions Control Committee led by chairman Joe Kennedy has adopted a sensible wait-and-see approach as the Covid-19 outbreak plays havoc with club fixtures - divisional senior hurling championship and county senior football championship games were scheduled to take place on the week-ending March 29, but, given the circumstances, these games will now not take place. And, the CCC chairman Joe Kennedy has revealed that no further decisions will be made on the scheduling of games until the full impact of the virus and the associated threat to the general health of the public is considered.

“We are in unknown territory. So, we will monitor events and when we are given a date to resume games we will plan accordingly,” Joe Kennedy told the Tipperary Star.

Originally, divisional senior hurling championship games were scheduled to take place on the weeks-ending March 29, April 5 and April 12 while a round of the county senior football championship was also fixed to take place on the week-ending March 29.

Following that the club championships in the Premier County were scheduled to shut down in order to allow the respective inter-county teams to prepare for championship action - the Tipperary senior hurlers, for example, will launch their 2020 Munster Senior Hurling Championship campaign on May 10 against Waterford.

The master fixtures plan is drawn up by the CCC at the start of each year and represents a provisional fixtures guide for the forthcoming year. It is sensibly based on Tipperary, potentially, reaching the All-Ireland senior hurling final on August 16. The club championship fixtures are designed based on this supposition i.e. no FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship games will take place in the Premier County this year until Liam Sheedy's Tipperary exit the inter-county championship.

Please note, however, that the master fixtures plan does not allow for rounds of the respective divisional senior and intermediate hurling championships to be played - it is the responsibility of each divisional board to have their respective competitions completed before the first round of the county championship takes place (on the week-ending August 30).