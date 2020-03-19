Racing from Thurles to be screened live on ITV

Ed Chamberlin will present the show, which will be produced in the UK with the smallest possible team.

ITV Racing will broadcast five races from Thurles on this coming Saturday March 21.

The programme will be on air from 1.30-4pm on ITV4.

The Thurles track is being worked on this week and the Molony family and staff have ensured that it is in splendid condition for the race meeting. It is a course that trainers and jockeys alike relish coming to, but it will be a bit different this time round with the Covid-19 restrictions in place across the country.

Ed Chamberlin will present the show, which will be produced in the UK with the smallest possible team.

As well as racing from Thurles, the team will look back at the recent Cheltenham Festival and the 2019-2020 jumps season. There will be no Opening Show.

ITV Racing would like to thank Horse Racing Ireland and Racecourse Media Group for making this possible.

So, be sure to tune in to see Thurles racing - the very best of racing in action from the Cathedral Town.