Irish Rugby declare domestic season is over for Cashel RFC, Nenagh Ormond and Clonmel

On Thursday evening, March 19 Irish Rugby announced that the domestic club season would conclude with “immediate effect” - as a result “there will be no promotion or relegation in any of the five divisions” in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Prior to this decision Cashel RFC were third in division 2A with very realistic ambitions to earn promotion, Nenagh Ormond were second from bottom in 2A and facing potential relegation while Clonmel were fourth in division 2C.

The decision has been made in reaction to the circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Government action in combatting the virus looks set to continue beyond March 29th. Irish Rugby wants to play its part while giving clubs the chance to put plans in place for the 2020/21 season. The directive applies to all incomplete national and provincial competitions. It was ratified by the IRFU Rugby Committee on Thursday March 19th 2020,” reads the statement from Irish Rugby.

Speaking about the announcement, IRFU director of rugby development Colin McEntee said: "The decision to end the domestic rugby season for 2019-2020 season has not been made lightly. All options were discussed and the IRFU is satisfied it has arrived at the only equitable solution. These are challenging times for us all and we know clubs will be impacted by this directive, but we will look back at this season as one where we put the physical welfare of our rugby community above all else. Clubs are now in a position to make plans for the 2020-21 season. We look forward to marking the 30th anniversary of the All-Ireland League”.