Giving golfers a lift in Tipperary - Slievenamon Golf Club has 18 holes open and ready

After weeks of rain caused havoc for greenskeepers and members alike, Slievenamon Golf Club has now re-opened all 18 holes and the course is approaching top condition.

The timing couldn’t be better for members and green fees who are looking for some much needed exercise and mental and social stimulation during these very worrying times.

LADIES GOLF

With players careful to exercise social distancing on and off the course, and all formal competitions suspended for the time being, our ladies have continued to run their own informal events while abiding by carefully orchestrated safety procedures. These are proving very popular and uplifting.

Last week’s Ladies Sunday/Tuesday competition results were as follows:

1st, Ellen O’Connor on 19 points

2nd, Trish Butler on 18 points

3rd, Mairead O’Farrell on 16 points

Pick-out was Ann Murphy.

Keep it going and keep safe

The camaraderie and emotional support being provided by golf at this time cannot be overstated. Let’s keep it going and keep safe.