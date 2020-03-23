CALLED OFF: Tipperary GAA postpone all club championship and league games until April 26 at the earliest

On Monday night, March 23 County Board secretary Tim Floyd emailed the clubs of Tipperary with the news that the County Competitions Control Committee had “agreed to extend the date for commencement of games, training and all field and off field related activities from the 29th of March up to and including the 26th of April”. Therefore, all club league and championship games have been postponed and there will be no return to competitive action until April 26 at the very earliest while all Easter camps have also been cancelled and the County Board draw has been deferred until May 29.

“The county CCC have agreed to extend the date for commencement of games, training and all field and off field related activities from the 29th of March up to and including the 26th of April. This includes all county and divisional championship and league games plus Coiste na nÓg activities. The CCC will keep in touch and act on further advice that will come from the HSE, government and Croke Park. Getting our championships and leagues finalised in their present format will probably prove problematic, if not indeed impossible, as time moves on, but the protection of all the people who play and attend our games is of paramount importance and must come before on field activities,” reads the email sent by County Board secretary Tim Floyd on Monday night.

Mr Floyd also reported that the Tipperary County Board had offered the HSE the option of using Semple Stadium, Thurles as a “drive through test centre”, but the HSE “confirmed they do not require Semple Stadium now but may in the near future”.

“The officers of Coiste Chontae Thiobráid Árann ask all our supporters, families and friends to look out for each other at this time, especially the most vulnerable in our society and to please adhere to all the guidelines from the HSE and local authorities. We want everyone to remain healthy and support one another at this time,” concludes the email to the clubs of the county from secretary Tim Floyd.