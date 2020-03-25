HURLING
Why not take your mind off Covid-19 by watching Tipperary’s glorious 2010 All-Ireland hurling final win over Kilkenny?
Lar Corbett pictured celebrating scoring his second goal against Kilkenny in 2010.
Tipperary’s 2010 All-Ireland hurling final win over Kilkenny is featuring in the GAA’s ‘Flashback’ series and now you can watch the entire game online - ten years ago Kilkenny were bidding to become the first county to win five All-Ireland senior titles in succession, but then Liam Sheedy and the Premier County stopped Brian Cody’s men in their tracks.
