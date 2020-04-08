Green light for Semple Stadium development

Semple Stadium in Thurles has received the green light from Tipperary County Council for a multi-million Euro face lift which will significantly enhance the facilities at the Home of Hurling.

Planning permission has been granted for the re-development of the Kinane Stand of the 45,000 capacity stadium - this is the stand often referred to as the Old Stand and the multi-million euro project will include improved player and match day facilities with a new gym, dressing rooms and media facilities. However the great aspect of the plan is that the redevelopment will not interfere with the capacity of the stand with the works to take place in huge vacant space under the stand itself and floor level.

The plans effectively provide an extra tier which will provide corporate hospitality and a function room as well as facilities to enhance training options for Tipperary hurling and football teams.

The stand, which caters for 14,500 spectators, is expected to retain the same capacity once the works are completed. A precise costing has not been undertaken for the work. Nor has a timeline been drawn up, but the project will be in the multi-million Euro bracket and the Semple Stadium Management Committee together with Tipperary County GAA Board will seek to draw down grants from the relevant bodies including Sports Capital Infrastructural Grants, Munster Council and Croke Park.