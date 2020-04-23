Tipperary GAA Scene news and notes

WEBINAR

The following is a brief note of a webinar for club officers and club volunteers in the next week. It is hoped to continue to add to these and provide as many opportunities for remote based learning for club officers as possible over the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, April 29th at 6pm, there will be a webinar on 'Club Strategic Planning'. This is targeted chiefly at all club officers. A link will be provided on email to club secretaries a little closer to the time by the County Development Officer Mark McLoughlin. Pre-registration will be required via the Learning Portal.



Above: PRO Joe Bracken (right) pictured with Board Chairman John Devane and Colin English

HEALTH & WELLBEING

With all games and training cancelled every club in the county is involved in some aspect of volunteering, keep it going you are a tremendous help to the national response without this volunteering the country and its services just would not be able to cope.



Through their 'Club Together' initiative SuperValu, Centra and the GAA are continuing to support the elderly in our communities, during these unprecedented times through its ‘Club Together’ initiative which aims to capitalise on our unique community spirit, by helping our elderly who do not have family and friends around to support them.

Tipperary Co. Council are operating a dedicated community support service in the county to assist at risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

By requesting assistance through the online form https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/eform/submit/covid-19-assistance-request-form a member of the community response team at Tipperary County Council will contact you. They will match you with the best services available in your area to support your request.

Alternatively, you can also call 0761 06 5000. For a full list of services available please see https://tipperary-covid-19-resources-tipp.hub.arcgis.com/



KEEP TIPPERARY TALKING

Keeping Tipperary Connected are delighted to be part of this Great Initiative from Irish Rural Link and The Wheel.

Community Champions are part of the Local Authority Task Force. The aim of COVID-19 Community Outreach is to make sure that vulnerable people such as older persons, people with long-term medical conditions, and people with additional needs have access to the highest quality information and support in the safety of their homes. We are urging people who may not have a family member living nearby or a neighbour that they can call upon, to get in touch with us your local champions and they will link the person with the service that they need. Also, if family or friends are concerned about a relative, in another part of the country, please get in touch with us.

Our Aim is to join the dots ensuring no one is left behind.

Contact your County’s Community Champions and Link with on-the-ground support - Margaret Quinn 086 6000754 mquinn@muintir.ie and Regina Ryan 087 6567399 rryan@muintir.ie



PROVINCIAL MEDIA

Please continue to support our local print media, Nenagh Guardian, Tipperary Star, The Nationalist and Midland Tribune. These titles have been the backbone of all Tipperary GAA match reports, club news and analysis for generations. Give them and all local businesses your continued support in these challenging times.​