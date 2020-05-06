Inland Fisheries Ireland's advice to Tipperary anglers

As and from today anglers may fish in rivers/lakes 5km from home

Inland Fisheries Ireland has updated its advice regarding angling to reflect the latest Government and NPHET advice.



As and from May 6th anglers in Tipperary may fish in a location less than or equal to 5km from home

Further guidance is available at https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/Notices/covid-19-statement.html



Open Fisheries

IFI owned/managed state fisheries are open with the exception of the Galway and Moy fisheries. ESB fisheries are now also open. The status of private and club run fisheries is a matter for the fishery manager/committee.



Information regarding the purchase of permits and salmon licences is available online at www.fishinginireland.info .

Inland Fisheries Ireland will continue to monitor the situation and make further updates as appropriate in line the Governments Roadmap for reopening society and business.

Updated guidelines where travel to fish is permitted

Fishing is permitted within 5km of your home

Maintain social distancing at all times, especially at car parks, access points and launch sites.

Anglers should not share transport e.g. car/van when travelling to fish - Assumed to be individuals from different households.

Limit contact with other anglers and providers.

Permit/licence sales online where possible

Max. 2 persons in small boat for inland/inshore fishing - Assumed to be individuals from different households.

Angling businesses may only open once classified as an essential service and should only operate if they can provide online/contactless services.

Charter fishing or guided fishing may only operate where skippers/guides can guarantee compliance with social distancing measures.

Recommend no competition fishing

Facilities where anglers could gather to remain closed – lunch huts, etc.

Where such facilities at 10 above are essential fishery should remain closed.

Recommend anglers/guides/skippers to carry hand sanitiser and to use it after touching surfaces such as gates, stiles, pier railings, ladders, etc.



