Sport

Mid Bord na n-Og lockdown championships going great

Noel Dundon

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarylive.ie

Games have been off limits in recent times so lockdown games have been the order of the day

Many clubs have gotten involved in the games

Lockdown Championship: Over the last three weeks, the Mid Tipperary Coiste Na nÓg and the Mid Tipperary clubs have been running our Lockdown Championship which sees each age group set a challenge by a Mid Tipperary Hurler/Footballer. What a response we received from all the clubs. Each week we see how hard every kid is working to get as many scores as they can in one minute. This would not be possible without the hard work of our GDA Andy Ryan and most importantly the clubs and kids.
As we can slowly see the light of the hurling field growing stronger, we thank each club for their participation and we encourage them to keep pushing it as best as they can. Below are the results after three rounds for the U12 and U14, and results after two rounds for the U16s.

U12:                                            U14                                                         U16
Moycarkey Borris 25                      Holycross Ballycahill 30                             Holycross Ballycahill 27.58
Moyne Templetuohy 24                  Durlas Óg 23                                            Boherlahan Dualla 26.66
Loughmore Castleiney 23               Moycarkey Borris 23                                 Moyne Templetuohy 26.57
Boherlahan Dualla 22                     Drom & Inch 23                                        Durlas Óg 26.25
JK Brackens 22                              Loughmore Castleiney 22                          Moycarkey Borris 25.85
Holycross Ballycahill 21                  Upperchurch Drombane 20                        Upperchurch Drombane 24
Drom & Inch 20                            JK Brackens 20                                         JK Brackens 23.62
Durlas Óg 20                                Moyne Templetuohy 17                               Loughmore Castleiney 22.62
Upperchurch Drombane 18            Gortnahoe Glengoole 16                             Drom & Inch 22.4
Clonakenny 12                             Boherlahan Dualla 16                                  Gortnahoe Glengoole 22
Gortnahoe Glengoole 12
Thurles Gaels 12