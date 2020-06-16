Mid Bord na n-Og lockdown championships going great

Lockdown Championship: Over the last three weeks, the Mid Tipperary Coiste Na nÓg and the Mid Tipperary clubs have been running our Lockdown Championship which sees each age group set a challenge by a Mid Tipperary Hurler/Footballer. What a response we received from all the clubs. Each week we see how hard every kid is working to get as many scores as they can in one minute. This would not be possible without the hard work of our GDA Andy Ryan and most importantly the clubs and kids.

As we can slowly see the light of the hurling field growing stronger, we thank each club for their participation and we encourage them to keep pushing it as best as they can. Below are the results after three rounds for the U12 and U14, and results after two rounds for the U16s.

U12: U14 U16

Moycarkey Borris 25 Holycross Ballycahill 30 Holycross Ballycahill 27.58

Moyne Templetuohy 24 Durlas Óg 23 Boherlahan Dualla 26.66

Loughmore Castleiney 23 Moycarkey Borris 23 Moyne Templetuohy 26.57

Boherlahan Dualla 22 Drom & Inch 23 Durlas Óg 26.25

JK Brackens 22 Loughmore Castleiney 22 Moycarkey Borris 25.85

Holycross Ballycahill 21 Upperchurch Drombane 20 Upperchurch Drombane 24

Drom & Inch 20 JK Brackens 20 JK Brackens 23.62

Durlas Óg 20 Moyne Templetuohy 17 Loughmore Castleiney 22.62

Upperchurch Drombane 18 Gortnahoe Glengoole 16 Drom & Inch 22.4

Clonakenny 12 Boherlahan Dualla 16 Gortnahoe Glengoole 22

Gortnahoe Glengoole 12

Thurles Gaels 12