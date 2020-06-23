Tipp GAA Board to publish roadmap for the championships before the weekend

Tipperary County GAA Board will publish a roadmap for the running of the local championships before next weekend, according to Secretary Tim Floyd.



A County Board management meeting is to take place on Wednesday night when a discussion on the running of the championships will take place. And, following an announcement by Croke Park on Thursday, the Tipp Board will then publish their proposals for the 2020 county championships across all codes and grades.



Coiste Bainisti in Croke Park has already given County executives the power to decide on the running of the championships, without having to go to a full Board meeting for ratification. And, this means that the decision making process will be much faster and will allow for a little more scope for the commencement of games, after what has been an extraordinary set of unforeseen circumstances.



“There is little point in us announcing our plans until such time as Croke Park make their announcement on Thursday. But, once that has been done, we can then bring into the public domain, our own proposals. We are basically looking at about 24 games per weekend being run off and that brings a lot of challenges to all elements of our Board,” Tim Floyd said.



Running of games will be a logistical quagmire for Tipperary with social distancing; a miximum of 500 spectators; gatecheckers; referees; officials and players, all having to be catered for in accordance with guidelines.