Tipperary athlete Kevin Moore wins Tim Crowe trophy for third time

Dundrum Athletic Club’s Coillte Virtual 5k/10k run was completed on July 1 when an entry of 94 participants raised welcome financial support for the event’s chosen beneficiary, Tipperary Civil Defence Clonmel.

When one considers that the first ten Coillte 10ks back in the eighties and nineties all attracted fewer than 94 entries (with the exception of 1993), compared with entries around the 300 mark in later years, an entry of 94 for a virtual run was very welcome.

The event was held as a virtual run because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Tipperary athletes taking part have the added incentive of winning the Tim Crowe Memorial trophy for the fastest Tipperary athlete to finish the 10k.

This trophy was the idea of Dominic Moore, the well-known runner from Upperchurch, famous for his front running tactics and catch-me-if-you-can attitude back in the eighties and ninties.

Dominic donated the trophy to the Dundrum club in 2010 in memory of the iconic athlete Tim Crowe who hailed from Bishopswood, Dundrum.

The trophy is competed for every year since in the annual 10k road race, which is now in its 35th year.

This year’s winner was Kevin Moore from the local club who, coincidentally, is also from Bishopswood, Dundrum and was winning the trophy for the third time.

The other athletes to win the trophy over the past 10 years were Danny Smith, Ballynonty (who won it five times), Christopher Bracken, Thurles Crokes (once) and David Mansfield, Clonmel on two occasions.

Tim Crowe was a legendary athlete, winning 15 national cross country championships from 1907 to 1920, which were noteworthy among his many athletic achievements.

Eldery neighbours recall stories of him training in the local fields with four clocks in each corner to time himself as he raced around more than 100 years ago.

He also went as trainer with the Tipperary hurling team on their famous three-month trip to the cities around America promoting the game in 1927.

Tim was also an accomplished cyclist, musician, step dancer and violinist.

Parish Priest Fr. Jim Egan, from the Knockavilla /Donaskeigh parish, in which the village of Dundrum is located, organised a marble plaque to be erected in Tim’s memory by the local FAS group some years ago.

This plaque is appropriately enough located at the entrance to the Dundrum AC running track at the Scout Hall Complex in Dundrum.

As part of this year’s virtual run a number of spot prizes were drawn from all the finishers and the lucky ones were Laura McCarthy, Paddy Cummins, Michael Ryan, Micheal Coen, Noel Casey, Brid Quirke, Declan Doyle, Patricia Moloney, Rachel Keane, Michael Moore, Brid Moore, Stephen McDonald, Sara McGlinchey, Edel Minogue, Orla Farrell and Triona Buckley.

The winners of the four races - Kevin Moore, Dymphna Ryan, Paudie Coen and Ciara O’Neill, along with the other sixteen finishers- will receive the much sought-after souvenir embroidered hand towel.

For more Tipperary sport see GAA action returns to West Tipp on Sunday