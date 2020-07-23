Tipperary GAA Scene

FBD INSURANCE TIPPERARY CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

All eyes will be on the hurling championships this weekend, though from a distance, as Coivid-19 regulations will once again see the bare minimum in attendance at our games across the county.



Current Dan Breen holders Borris-Ileigh get the defence of their title under way against local opposition when they take on Toomevara in Nenagh on Sunday. Last year's losing finalists Kiladangan will face JK Brackens on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium. While there is a wonderful array of fixtures down for decision, another one catching the eye of many is the clash of Thurles Sarsfields and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Holycross on Saturday afternoon. Both sides may have been expected to be in the shake up last year, so this weekend's meeting will give supporters an early chance to see how they are shaping up for 2020. Elsewhere Holycross-Ballycahill face a stern challenge when they meet Nenagh Éire Óg on Sunday evening in Semple Stadium.



Under normal circumstances all of the fixtures this weekend would be expected to draw large attendances but for now that cannot be the case. However, keep reading to find out how you can see the four games mentioned above this weekend.

First though, the following is a list of hurling fixtures for the first round of the FBD Insurance hurling championships;

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

25/07/2020 in Templemore at 2pm - Drom-Inch v Roscrea

25/07/2020 in Semple Stadium at 7pm - Kiladangan v JK Brackens

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

26/07/2020 in Semple Stadium at 3pm - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Clonoulty-Rossmore

26/07/2020 in Semple Stadium at 7pm - Nenagh Éire Óg v Holycross-Ballycahill

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

25/07/2020 in Holycross at 3pm - Thurles Sarsfields v Kilruane MacDonaghs

25/07/2020 in Semple Stadium at 3pm - Moycarkey-Borris v Loughmore-Castleiney

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1

26/07/2020 in Nenagh at 1pm - Toomevara v Borris-Ileigh

26/07/2020 in Dolla at 1pm - Burgess v Upperchurch-Drombane

FBD Insurance Seamus Ó Riain Cup Group 1 Round 1

25/07/2020 in Clonmel Sportsfield at 7pm - Carrick Swan v Ballingarry

26/07/2020 in Littleton at 2pm - Cashel King Cormacs v Killenaule

FBD Insurance Seamus Ó Riain Cup Group 2 Round 1

26/07/2020 in Dolla at 4.30pm - Portroe v Kiladangan

26/07/2020 in Toomevara at 5pm - Lorrha-Dorrha v Thurles Sarsfields

FBD Insurance Seamus Ó Riain Cup Group 3 Round 1

25/07/2020 in Templederry at 7pm - Newport v Clonakenny

25/07/2020 in Leahy Park, Cashel at 7pm - Sean Treacy's v Mullinahone

FBD Insurance Seamus Ó Riain Cup Group 4 Round 1

24/07/2020 in Kilcommon at 7pm - Templederry Kenyons v Silvermines

26/07/2020 in Cappawhite at 3pm - St Mary's v Ballina

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

25/07/2020 in Drombane at 7pm - Moyle Rovers v Ballinahinch

26/07/2020 in Templemore at 7pm - Drom-Inch v Moyne-Templetuohy

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

24/07/2020 in Golden at 7pm - Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun

25/07/2020 in Templetuohy at 7pm - Borrisokane v Carrick Davins

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

24/07/2020 in Sean Treacy Park at 7pm - Ballybacon-Grange v Cappawhite

25/07/2020 in Borrisoleigh at 3pm - Shannon Rovers v Boherlahan-Dualla

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1

25/07/2020 in O'Sullivan Park, Ballingarry at 3pm - Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

25/07/2020 in The Ragg at 7pm - Moneygall v Golden-Kilfeacle



The FBD Insurance football championships threw up a few surprises last weekend which makes for huge interest when round 2 is played.

The following then is a quick recap on weekend results;

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-16 Ballyporeen 1-6

Moyne-Templetuohy 0-10 Ardfinnan 0-9

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

JK Brackens 3-11 Aherlow 0-10

Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-13 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-6

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Group 3 Round 1

Clonmel Commercials 4-12 Cahir 2-10

Galtee Rovers-St. Pecaun 0-15 Killenaule 1-7

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Group 4 Round 1

Moycarkey-Borris 2-9 Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill 0-14

Moyle Rovers 0-16 Arravale Rovers 0-11

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Rockwell Rovers 3-9 Clonmel Commercials 1-5

JK Brackens W/O Cashel King Cormacs Conceded

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Clonmel Óg 4-12 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-7

Moyle Rovers W/O Borrisokane Conceded

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Group 3 Round 1

Fethard 1-11 Golden-Kilfeacle 0-11

Fr. Sheehy's 0-9 Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-9

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Group 4 Round 1

Drom-Inch W/O Kiladangan Conceded

Mullinahone 0-10 Grangemockler-Ballyneale 3-12



LIVE STREAMING OF COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tipperary County Board will officially commence live streaming of FBD Insurance county championship games from next weekend commencing Saturday July 18th. We have signed up with 'Streamsport Ireland' as our production partners and 'InPlayer' as our paywall and web site landing partners with the log on link from our own Tipperary GAA web site. We will also work alongside Tipp FM for commentary and analysis. We hope this will eventually lead to our own 'TV Tipp GAA' where we can feature mid-week highlights of games and previews, focus on clubs, live county draws etc. It is our intention that the streaming will be top quality and secure especially if demand for some games is excessively high. Achieving this involves a serious financial investment in each game so we must protect our interest by putting the following policy in place.

Clubs must apply to Co. CCC for permission to video a game for analysis or streaming purposes.

Where Tipperary Co. Board is already streaming a live game, clubs or individuals cannot stream the same game through their own resources.



Participating clubs will be granted permission to video the same game for analysis purposes only, but if this privilege is abused, permission may be not be granted to that club for any further County CCC fixtures at any level for the remainder of the season. Where permission is granted a video copy of the game must be forwarded to the Co. CCC. These copies may be used by Co. Board as part of future productions with our streaming partners.

If requested in advance, both participating clubs (only) may receive a video copy of the streamed game for their own use afterwards.

Tipperary Co. Board wishes to confirm that it intends to stream the following fixtures next weekend with a paywall subscription of €10 per game;

Saturday July 25th

In Holycross at 3pm - Kilruane MacDonaghs v Thurles Sarsfields

In Semple Stadium at 7.30pm - JK Brackens v Kiladangan

Sunday July 26th

In Nenagh at 1pm - Borris-Ileigh v Toomevara

In Semple Stadium at 7pm - Holycross Ballycahill v Nenagh Eire Óg

We look forward to the co-operation of all our clubs in making this initiative a great success for all our patrons.



TICKET ARRANGEMENTS

Due to Government guidelines, we wish to remind supporters once again that attendance at all outdoor events are curtailed at a maximum of 200, which must include all players and team personnel and match officials. While not ideal, it is a fact of life now as we continue to deal with the Coivd-19 pandemic. With that in mind we appeal to supporters to continue to stay safe and be mindful of those around you as together we deal with the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.

Apologies to our supporters for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your co-operation. Please continue to check Tipperary GAA website and social media re updates on ticket arrangement updates for Tipperary club fixtures.



SEASON TICKET REGISTRATION

If you haven't already completed your season ticket registration for the FBD Insurance Tipperary Senior and Intermediate Hurling and Football Championships, the following is the procedure which is solely a registration process.

Register here https://bit.ly/2CyiWTF

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Government restrictions and public health advice, the number of people allowed to attend an outdoor event will be limited to 200 this weekend and up to an including the weekend of 8th/9th August at the earliest in line with Government policy.

It is important to note that the policy of no ticket – no entry applies and people are asked to please not turn up at a venue without a valid ticket. Every person must be accounted for and have an individual bar code entry for contact tracing purposes, should the need arise. It is vital and crucial that best practice is upheld and the system obeyed and cooperated with.

There will be a period for Season Ticket Pass holders to purchase tickets before they go on general sale. There a 3 types of passes which can avail of this opportunity. These include:

– Croke Park Club+ Pass

– County Board Club Match Pass

– County Board Concession Pass

In order to track attendance and have full traceability, all pass holders must have a ticket from the new online ticket system to attend all club fixtures this year and present this ticket on entry for scanning with their appropriate pass/season ticket.

The registration for this ticket must be done online.



Season ticket holders/pass holders will all get priority for a limited time period each week to obtain a ticket for their selected game once registered. Each Season ticket/pass holder can only attend ONE game per day.

When you are registered there will be a section on the Tipperary website for pass holders where users will login based on their registration details provided and then claim one ticket.



You will need to provide an Email Address, Phone Number and Name for your ticket for contact tracing purposes. Tickets will only scan once a day at the game that ticket is valid for. Tickets scanned twice will appear on the scanner and you will NOT be permitted entry. Please produce your ticket either printed out or on your phone along with your pass at the game to gain entry.



Each club will also receive a consignment of protected tickets which can be purchased by club members.

NOTE: This ticket registration system is not in place for either the Minor or Junior divisional championships at this time.

Finally we encourage you all to share this information as we want to sure that each season ticket/pass holder avails of this opportunity so we can cater for as many people as possible, whilst keeping each other safe at all times.



HEALTH AND WELLBEING

July 28th is World Hepatitis Day commemorated to enhance awareness of viral hepatitis which is an inflammation of the liver that causes a range of health problems, including cancer. There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus known as types A, B, C, D & E. Though all types cause liver disease they differ in ways including modes of transmission, severity of the illness, geographical locations and the prevention methods employed in different regions of the world. Some types of the disease are preventable through vaccination. This year’s theme is strongly focused on preventing hepatitis B among mothers and new-borns.



The HSE have a video available to view on the disease check out: www.drugs.ie/hepc

Following the recent Substance Use Webinar, the GAA are encouraging clubs to adopt a Substance Use Policy a sample policy can be obtained on: www.gaa.ie/community



NEW TIPPERARY GAA CLUBS DRAW

The first draw in the New Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw will take place on Friday 18th September. The venue will be confirmed nearer to the time. All draw receipts have been posted to all members and each envelope will have included the following;

Receipt from last year’s draw 2019-2020, plus a section to renew with their membership card for 2020/21.

Draw brochure (Personalised where requested)



A detailed leaflet with additional information on the New Draw date, plus different options how members can pay, and overleaf their clubs draw coordinator's phone number to make enquires.

On a regular basis clubs will be sent a full list of payments received in Lár na Páirce office by post, bank card or on-line, and these will be credited to your club account.



All clubs have now received their Club starter packs for the new draw. If clubs need any extra documents contact the office in Lár na Páirce and they will get them out to you. If there is a change of co-ordinator in your club please notify the office immediately with the contact details.



FRIENDS OF TIPPERARY FOOTBALL

The Friends of Tipperary Football are thrilled to launch their new Euro Millions lotto syndicate offering all members 840 chances to win the jackpot for only €20. To join please visit our website www.friendsoftipperaryfootball.com or ask any committee member.



Everyone who joins the syndicate will be part of a team who will share the winnings from every Euro Millions lotto draw over the duration of the syndicate and who knows, together, we might even hit the jackpot!

All funds raised will go directly towards the preparation of our inter-county teams from under-14 right up to senior as they seek to bring silverware back to the Premier county, in this the centenary year of Bloody Sunday. The effort that the players and management put into representing Tipperary is huge and they deserve all the support that we can give to allow them to reach their potential and achieve their dreams.



The Friends of Tipperary Football Euro Millions lotto syndicate will purchase entries in all the Euro Millions plus lotto draws from September 1, 2020, to April 29, 2021. The winnings with be distributed as per the terms and conditions.