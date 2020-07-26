Nenagh Eire Og blitz disappointing Holycross Ballycahill

Nenagh Eire Og 1-19

Holycross Ballycahill 0-11

Nenagh Eire Og had it all their own way in this FBD Insurance county Tipperary senior hurling championship tie at Semple Stadium this evening when they blitzed a disappointing Holycross Ballycahill in a one sided encounter.

Showing some great touches and plenty of energy and drive, they whitewashed their rivals who simply never got to the pitch of the game and were well off the tempo.

After a very smart start Nenagh had opened up a 0-6 to 0-2 lead coming up to the first water break. And, they seemed to be much sharper than their opponents at this juncture. However, points from Jamie Woods and Jack Skehan left the mid men just two in arrears by the end of the first quarter and they were beginning to find their shape.

That didn't last very long though as Nenagh Eire Og hit four without reply upon resumption with Jake Morris and Mikey Heffernan getting 0-2 apiece. And, a fine goal from Mikey Heffernan in the 26th minute gave the north men a 1-10 to 0-6 interval lead as they cruised comfortably towards the break.

Holycross Ballychaill needed to up the ante considerably in the second half if they were to have any designs of rectifying the situation they found themselves in - it didn't look likely though as the Nenagh Eire Og side, with far greater experience at this level, looked to be in a different gear.

Nenagh continued to press hard and were tacking on the scores all the time. But, they lost James Mackey to a straight red card for an off the ball incident - a costly and silly dismissal in the extremely considering the scoreline at the time and the number of up-coming games to be played.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Nenagh Eire Og continued to tag on scores and ran out comfortable winners with an 11 point cushion.