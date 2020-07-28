Tipperary ladies footballers have returned to the playing fields

Tipperary Ladies Football has been back in full competitive action for the past week, with championship action throwing in on Monday of last week.

Ardfinnan and Lattin Cullen Emly were the first two clubs to get the ball rolling in the Junior A Championship, in Ardfinnan.

The results for last week are as follows;

Junior A Championship

Ardfinna 2-11 Lattin Cullen/Emly 0-7

Moyne/Templetouhy 6-5 Moycarkey/Borris 2-15

St. Patrick’s 5-5 Mullinahone 2-17

Junior C Championship Group 1

Clerihan 1-12 Rockvale Rovers 2-7

Moyle Rovers (2) 1-19 Cappawhite (2) 2-6

Clonmel Og 0-1 Cahir (2) 6-24

Fixtures

This coming week is even busier and the opening games in the Camida senior championship are throwing in. The first round of the Intermediate and Junior B as well as U-14 and our Peil na Cailini (U-12) games will also be played.

July 28

Intermediate Championship

Boherlahan v Thurles Sarsfields in Boherlahan, 8pm

July 29

Junior C Championship Group 2

Templemore (2) v Cahir (2) at 8pm in Templemore school field

July 30

Junior A Championship

St. Patrick’s v Ardfinnan in St. Patrick’s at 7.30pm

U-14 A

Ardfinnan v Cahir in Ardfinnan at 7.30pm

Moycarkey Borris v Sliabh na mBan in Littleton at 7.30pm

U-12 Group 5

Boherlahan/Dualla v Moyne Templetouhy in Boherlahan at 6.30pm

July 31

U-14 B

Ballyporeen v St. Patrick’s in Ballyporeen at 7.30pm

U-14 D Group 1

Moycarkey Borris (2) V Slieve Felim Rapparees in Littleton at 6.45pm

August 1

Junior A

Mullinahone v Moycarkey Borris in Mullinahone at 7pm

Junior B

Silvermines v Gortnahoe Glengoole at 1.30pm in Dolla

Junior C

Arravale Rovers v Clonmel Og in Arravales at 7.30pm

August 2

Camida Senior Championship

Group 1

Templemore v Clonmel Commercials in Templemore school pitch at 11am

Brian Borus v Fethard in Clogheen at 7pm

Group 2

Cahir v Aherlow in Cahir main pitch at 4pm

Cappawhite v Moyle Rovers in Cappawhite at 7pm

Junior B

Sliabh na mBan v Holycross/Rapparees in Ballyneale at 7pm

Junior C

Golden v Clerihan in Golden at 12 noon

U-14 A Group 1

Moyle Rovers v Galtee Rovers in Moyle Rovers at 7pm

U-14 B

Holycross v Templemore in Holycross at 7pm

Moyne Templetouhy v Brian Borus in Moyne Templetouhy at 7pm

U-14 C Group 1

Clerihan v Boherlahan Dualla in Clerihan at 7pm

Lattin Cullen/Emly v Silvermines in Lattin at 7pm

Aherlow v Cappawhite in Aherlow at 7pm

U-14 D

Golden/Kilfeacle v Clonmel Commercials in Golden at 7pm in Golden

August 5

Peil na Cailiní (U-12)

Lattin Cullen/Emly v Aherlow at 6.30pm in Lattin

For more Tipperary sport see St. Mary's Clonmel make winning start to Seamus O'Riain Cup senior hurling campaign