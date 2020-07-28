Tipperary ladies footballers have returned to the playing fields
Full list of fixtures for coming week
Matches are scheduled for the senior, intermediate, junior and underage grades in ladies football in the coming week
Tipperary Ladies Football has been back in full competitive action for the past week, with championship action throwing in on Monday of last week.
Ardfinnan and Lattin Cullen Emly were the first two clubs to get the ball rolling in the Junior A Championship, in Ardfinnan.
The results for last week are as follows;
Junior A Championship
Ardfinna 2-11 Lattin Cullen/Emly 0-7
Moyne/Templetouhy 6-5 Moycarkey/Borris 2-15
St. Patrick’s 5-5 Mullinahone 2-17
Junior C Championship Group 1
Clerihan 1-12 Rockvale Rovers 2-7
Moyle Rovers (2) 1-19 Cappawhite (2) 2-6
Clonmel Og 0-1 Cahir (2) 6-24
Fixtures
This coming week is even busier and the opening games in the Camida senior championship are throwing in. The first round of the Intermediate and Junior B as well as U-14 and our Peil na Cailini (U-12) games will also be played.
July 28
Intermediate Championship
Boherlahan v Thurles Sarsfields in Boherlahan, 8pm
July 29
Junior C Championship Group 2
Templemore (2) v Cahir (2) at 8pm in Templemore school field
July 30
Junior A Championship
St. Patrick’s v Ardfinnan in St. Patrick’s at 7.30pm
U-14 A
Ardfinnan v Cahir in Ardfinnan at 7.30pm
Moycarkey Borris v Sliabh na mBan in Littleton at 7.30pm
U-12 Group 5
Boherlahan/Dualla v Moyne Templetouhy in Boherlahan at 6.30pm
July 31
U-14 B
Ballyporeen v St. Patrick’s in Ballyporeen at 7.30pm
U-14 D Group 1
Moycarkey Borris (2) V Slieve Felim Rapparees in Littleton at 6.45pm
August 1
Junior A
Mullinahone v Moycarkey Borris in Mullinahone at 7pm
Junior B
Silvermines v Gortnahoe Glengoole at 1.30pm in Dolla
Junior C
Arravale Rovers v Clonmel Og in Arravales at 7.30pm
August 2
Camida Senior Championship
Group 1
Templemore v Clonmel Commercials in Templemore school pitch at 11am
Brian Borus v Fethard in Clogheen at 7pm
Group 2
Cahir v Aherlow in Cahir main pitch at 4pm
Cappawhite v Moyle Rovers in Cappawhite at 7pm
Junior B
Sliabh na mBan v Holycross/Rapparees in Ballyneale at 7pm
Junior C
Golden v Clerihan in Golden at 12 noon
U-14 A Group 1
Moyle Rovers v Galtee Rovers in Moyle Rovers at 7pm
U-14 B
Holycross v Templemore in Holycross at 7pm
Moyne Templetouhy v Brian Borus in Moyne Templetouhy at 7pm
U-14 C Group 1
Clerihan v Boherlahan Dualla in Clerihan at 7pm
Lattin Cullen/Emly v Silvermines in Lattin at 7pm
Aherlow v Cappawhite in Aherlow at 7pm
U-14 D
Golden/Kilfeacle v Clonmel Commercials in Golden at 7pm in Golden
August 5
Peil na Cailiní (U-12)
Lattin Cullen/Emly v Aherlow at 6.30pm in Lattin
