Westside column returns to run the rule over Tipperary hurling championships

J.J. Kennedy returns with his popular Westside column in this week’s print edition of The Nationalist, which is now on sale.

Westside will be running the rule over last weekend’s series of games in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship, when champions Borris-Ileigh drew with Toomevara, Thurles Sarsfields came from behind to defeat Kilruane MacDonaghs and Clonoulty-Rossmore got the better of Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill in an all-west Tipp clash.

One of the shrewdest hurling analysts in the country, he will also be discussing the wider implications of the Covid-19 pandemic on the club championships, as the sporting world returns following lockdown.

The Westside column is included in 11 pages of sport in The Nationalist that includes extensive coverage of soccer and golf, as well as Gaelic games.

