Cashel minor hurlers defeat Kickhams in West Tipp championship

Cashel King Cormacs 3-15 Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-18

Three second half goals in three minutes for Cashel King Cormacs helped them to collect full points in the opening round of the Joe Hayes Cleanline West Minor A Hurling Championship in a match played in Dundrum.

The first half was a close affair throughout, with an Orrin Jones goal after fourteen minutes proving to be the difference between the sides at the interval, as Kickhams led 1-9 to 0-8.

A Conor O’Dwyer free after the interval left just three points between the sides.

Again the sides traded scores before Ross Whelan tied up the game with Cashel King Cormacs’ first goal.

Just as quickly, Joseph Davis had Cashel’s second and then Jack McGrath added their third to put them six points clear, 3-11 to 1-11.

Kickhams took over after this setback, hitting four points in-a-row. The sides continue to trade points as the lead alternated between three and four points.

However Cashel King Cormacs held out for a three-point win.

Cashel King Cormacs: Evan Moloney, Fabian Ryan, Callum Lawrence, Eoin Murphy, Oisin Dwan, Conor O'Dwyer, (0-2, 1 free, 1 '65), Paraic Brosnan, Cathal Quinn (0-2), James O’Sullivan, David Clarke (0-1), Dan Moloney (0-3), Ross Whelan (1-1), Anthony Walsh, Jack McGrath (1-5, 0-3 frees) and David McGrath (0-1).

Subs used: Joseph Davis (1-0) and Donal Ryan.

Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams: Jack Breen, Jack O’Neill, Diarmuid Kinane, Aidan Duggan, Conor Farrell, Ben Loughman, Rueben Burke, Jack Ryan (0-3), Conor Horgan, Stephen Browne (0-4), Jamie Duncan (0-1), Darren Kennedy, Josh Browne (0-1), Dylan O’Grady (0-9, 7 frees) and Orrin Jones (1-0).

Subs used: Adam Daly for Josh Browne and Josh Brown for Darren Kennedy.

Referee: John Dooley.

