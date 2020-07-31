Tipperary GAA fixtures for this weekend
Loughmore Castleiney and Clonmel Commercials are in action this weekend, though not against each other.
See all your GAA fixtures right here
County Tipperary
31-07-2020 (Fri)
"FBD Insurance" IFC in
Cahir 19:30 Father Sheehys V Fethard
01-08-2020 (Sat)
"FBD Insurance" SFC in
Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 14:00 Upperchurch-Drombane V Aherlow
In Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Cahir V Killenaule
In Templemore 19:30 Moyne/Templetuohy V Loughmore-Castleiney
In Bansha 19:30 Arravale Rovers V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
"FBD Insurance" IFC
In Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Clonmel Commercials V Cashel King Cormacs
In Cloneen 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Óg
02-08-2020 (Sun)
"FBD Insurance" SFC
In Cahir 14:00 Ballyporeen V Ardfinnan
In Leahy Park Cashel 14:00 JK Brackens V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
In Golden 15:00 Moycarkey Borris V Moyle Rovers
In New Inn 19:30 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonmel Commercials
"FBD Insurance" IFC
In O' Sullivan Park Ballingarry
14:00 Drom-Inch V Grangemockler Ballyneale
In Sean Treacy Park 19:00 Golden Kilfeacle V Clonoulty Rossmore
In Holycross 19:30 JK Brackens V Rockwell Rovers
Mid Tipperary
29-07-2020 (Wednesday)
Thurles Credit Union MAH
The Ragg 20:00 Drom-Inch V JK Brackens Og
In Boherlahan 20:00 Boherlahan Dualla V Holycross Ballycahill
Thurles Credit Union MBH
Castleiney 20:00 Loughmore-Castleiney V Moycarkey-Borris
30-07-2020 (Thursday)
Thurles Credit Union MBH
Outside Field Thurles 20:00 Na Sairsealaigh Og V Upperchurch-Drombane
North Tipperary
31-07-2020 (Fri)
JBH In Ballina 19:00 Ballina V Borrisokane
In Templederry 19:00 Templederry Kenyons V Silvermines
In Moneygall 19:00 Moneygall V Kildangan
In Newport 19:00 Newport V Shannon Rovers
01-08-2020 (Sat)
JAC in Templederry 19:30 Borris-Ileigh V Toomevara
In Moneygall 19:30 Knockshegowna V Roscrea
In Borrisokane 19:30 Kilruane MacDonaghs V Nenagh Éire Óg
South Tipperary
Saturday Aug 1
JAF in Ned Hall Park, Newcastle V Carrick Swan 18:30.
In Ballylooby, Ardfinnan V Clerihan 19:30.
Sunday August 2
JAF in Cloneen, Killenaule V Moyle Rovers 19:00
In Fethard GAA Park, Ballingarry V Cahir 19:00
West Tipperary
Sunday August 2
JAF in Annacarty, Solohead V Sean Treacys 12:00
JAF in Lattin, Arravale Rovers V Emly 12:00
Tuesday August 4
JBF in New Inn, Rockwell Rovers V Rosegreen 12:00
In Bansha, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 19:30
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on