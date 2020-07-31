Tipperary GAA fixtures for this weekend

Noel Dundon

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

SFC preview: are Loughmore and Commercials on a footballing collision course?

Loughmore Castleiney and Clonmel Commercials are in action this weekend, though not against each other.

County Tipperary


31-07-2020 (Fri)
"FBD Insurance" IFC in
Cahir 19:30 Father Sheehys V Fethard

01-08-2020 (Sat)

"FBD Insurance" SFC in
Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 14:00 Upperchurch-Drombane V Aherlow
In Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Cahir V Killenaule
In Templemore 19:30 Moyne/Templetuohy V Loughmore-Castleiney
In Bansha 19:30 Arravale Rovers V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

"FBD Insurance" IFC
In Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Clonmel Commercials V Cashel King Cormacs
In Cloneen 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Óg

02-08-2020 (Sun)

"FBD Insurance" SFC
In Cahir 14:00 Ballyporeen V Ardfinnan
In Leahy Park Cashel 14:00 JK Brackens V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
In Golden 15:00 Moycarkey Borris V Moyle Rovers
In New Inn 19:30 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonmel Commercials

"FBD Insurance" IFC
In O' Sullivan Park Ballingarry
14:00 Drom-Inch V Grangemockler Ballyneale
In Sean Treacy Park 19:00 Golden Kilfeacle V Clonoulty Rossmore
In Holycross 19:30 JK Brackens V Rockwell Rovers
Mid Tipperary


29-07-2020 (Wednesday)

Thurles Credit Union MAH
The Ragg 20:00 Drom-Inch V JK Brackens Og
In Boherlahan 20:00 Boherlahan Dualla V Holycross Ballycahill
Thurles Credit Union MBH
Castleiney 20:00 Loughmore-Castleiney V Moycarkey-Borris
30-07-2020 (Thursday)
Thurles Credit Union MBH
Outside Field Thurles 20:00 Na Sairsealaigh Og V Upperchurch-Drombane


North Tipperary
31-07-2020 (Fri)
JBH In Ballina 19:00 Ballina V Borrisokane
In Templederry 19:00 Templederry Kenyons V Silvermines
In Moneygall 19:00 Moneygall V Kildangan
In Newport 19:00 Newport V Shannon Rovers


01-08-2020 (Sat)
JAC in Templederry 19:30 Borris-Ileigh V Toomevara
In Moneygall 19:30 Knockshegowna V Roscrea
In Borrisokane 19:30 Kilruane MacDonaghs V Nenagh Éire Óg


South Tipperary
Saturday Aug 1
JAF in Ned Hall Park, Newcastle V Carrick Swan 18:30.
In Ballylooby, Ardfinnan V Clerihan 19:30.


Sunday August 2
JAF in Cloneen, Killenaule V Moyle Rovers 19:00
In Fethard GAA Park, Ballingarry V Cahir 19:00


West Tipperary
Sunday August 2
JAF in Annacarty, Solohead V Sean Treacys 12:00
JAF in Lattin, Arravale Rovers V Emly 12:00


Tuesday August 4
JBF in New Inn, Rockwell Rovers V Rosegreen 12:00
In Bansha, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 19:30