Tipperary GAA fixtures for this weekend

County Tipperary



31-07-2020 (Fri)

"FBD Insurance" IFC in

Cahir 19:30 Father Sheehys V Fethard

01-08-2020 (Sat)

"FBD Insurance" SFC in

Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 14:00 Upperchurch-Drombane V Aherlow

In Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Cahir V Killenaule

In Templemore 19:30 Moyne/Templetuohy V Loughmore-Castleiney

In Bansha 19:30 Arravale Rovers V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

"FBD Insurance" IFC

In Fethard GAA Park 19:30 Clonmel Commercials V Cashel King Cormacs

In Cloneen 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Óg

02-08-2020 (Sun)

"FBD Insurance" SFC

In Cahir 14:00 Ballyporeen V Ardfinnan

In Leahy Park Cashel 14:00 JK Brackens V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

In Golden 15:00 Moycarkey Borris V Moyle Rovers

In New Inn 19:30 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonmel Commercials

"FBD Insurance" IFC

In O' Sullivan Park Ballingarry

14:00 Drom-Inch V Grangemockler Ballyneale

In Sean Treacy Park 19:00 Golden Kilfeacle V Clonoulty Rossmore

In Holycross 19:30 JK Brackens V Rockwell Rovers

Mid Tipperary



29-07-2020 (Wednesday)

Thurles Credit Union MAH

The Ragg 20:00 Drom-Inch V JK Brackens Og

In Boherlahan 20:00 Boherlahan Dualla V Holycross Ballycahill

Thurles Credit Union MBH

Castleiney 20:00 Loughmore-Castleiney V Moycarkey-Borris

30-07-2020 (Thursday)

Thurles Credit Union MBH

Outside Field Thurles 20:00 Na Sairsealaigh Og V Upperchurch-Drombane



North Tipperary

31-07-2020 (Fri)

JBH In Ballina 19:00 Ballina V Borrisokane

In Templederry 19:00 Templederry Kenyons V Silvermines

In Moneygall 19:00 Moneygall V Kildangan

In Newport 19:00 Newport V Shannon Rovers



01-08-2020 (Sat)

JAC in Templederry 19:30 Borris-Ileigh V Toomevara

In Moneygall 19:30 Knockshegowna V Roscrea

In Borrisokane 19:30 Kilruane MacDonaghs V Nenagh Éire Óg



South Tipperary

Saturday Aug 1

JAF in Ned Hall Park, Newcastle V Carrick Swan 18:30.

In Ballylooby, Ardfinnan V Clerihan 19:30.



Sunday August 2

JAF in Cloneen, Killenaule V Moyle Rovers 19:00

In Fethard GAA Park, Ballingarry V Cahir 19:00



West Tipperary

Sunday August 2

JAF in Annacarty, Solohead V Sean Treacys 12:00

JAF in Lattin, Arravale Rovers V Emly 12:00



Tuesday August 4

JBF in New Inn, Rockwell Rovers V Rosegreen 12:00

In Bansha, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 19:30