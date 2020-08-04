Top Showjumping action moves to Tipperary Equestrian

Top showjumping names will travel to Tipperary Equestrian this coming weekend, August 8-9, to compete in the Underwriting Exchange Grand Prix.

With the pandemic having its effect on international travel, top showjumping names are choosing to remain on home soil and support National Showjumping. Resident rider, Darragh Ryan is one of those riders who opted to return home to build a top premier venue in Tipperary and he will have his quota of horses as will local rider and Olympian Greg Broderick.

Olympian Cian O’ Connor is amongst those who is expected to compete in the upcoming Grand Prix, along with European Champions, Max Wachman and Kate Derwin.

Although spectators are not permitted, the National Tour has attracted large entries since National Showjumping recommenced on July 5.

On Sunday, the Tipperary venue has attracted the support of leading Equestrian outlet, TRI Equestrian, who has sponsored the Youngster Tour.

Speaking ahead of the show, Managing Director of TRI Equestrian, Brendan Murphy said; “In light of Lanakan being cancelled, I feel that it is now even more important to get behind Irish Producers in a bid to market the Irish horse. Ireland is renowned for producing young horses and this series is an excellent way to showcase what talented young horses that we have in the country. Resident rider and winner of a Silver Medal in Lanaken (2018 CSF Sir George), Darragh Ryan is no stranger to success in the young horse classes, so it's a fitting place to hold a round of the series. We are expecting to see some promising prospects in action on Sunday, August 9.