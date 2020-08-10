Kilruane edge out battling Moycarkey in thriller

Kilruane 3-21



Moycarkey 2-19

A strong finish by Kilruane MacDonaghs ensured a come from behind victory over Moycarkey-Borris in a highly entertaining match played in glorious sunshine in Round 2 of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 at Templemore on Saturday last.

The adage “goals win games” is often used but in this high scoring encounter, it was the timing of Kilruane’s three goals which proved the difference. Both clubs were under pressure coming in to this one having lost in round one and Kilruane got the perfect start within seconds of the throw-in when Kian O’Kelly managed to catch a high ball which looked to be going wide and under pressure, bundled the ball over the line for an early goal.

Moycarkey-Borris to their credit responded well to this early set-back and with Kieran Morris and Jack Morrissey proving hard to handle up front, the Mid side scored 7 of the opening 10 points to lead by 0-7 to 1-3 after 20 minutes with Morris contributing four pointed frees. Kian O’Kelly, Niall O’Meara and Cian Darcy added points from play to restore Kilruane’s advantage before Moycarkey’s first goal.

Kieran Morris won a high ball, rounded Jack Peters and raced through on goal only to be taken down by Darragh Peters at the expense of a penalty. Moycarkey goalie Rhys Shelly stepped up and hit an unstoppable shot to the net to restore Moycarkey’s lead. Three further pointed frees by Kieran Morris put Moycarkey three in front before Cian Darcy responded with a pointed free. As the game approached half-time, good work by Kieran Cahill resulted in Cian Darcy picking up the ball in a dangerous area and under pressure, Darcy kicked the sliothar to the corner of the net from 13 metres to give Kilruane a 2-8 to 1-10 interval lead.

Kilruane stretched their lead out to two points early in the second half before Moycarkey were dealt a significant blow when top scorer Kieran Morris was forced off injured in the 36th minute. This setback was soon forgotten a minute later when his direct replacement JJ Darmody collected a pass from Darren Flood and blasted to the net to put Moycarkey back in front, 2-11 to 2-10.

Moycarkey were more than holding their own and with substitute Kyle Shelly now on the free taking duties, his pointed free put Moycarkey in front by 2-15 to 2-13 with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

With Kilruane’s season on the line, they responded in the best possible fashion scoring 1-6 without reply in a blistering five-minute spell. Cian Darcy began the comeback with two points before Kilruane struck for their third goal. A quick Kilruane puckout found the influential Niall O’Meara. His probing ball found Jerome Cahill who rounded his man and on his left hand side, finished low to the back of the net to break the deadlock and put Kilruane in front by 3-15 to 2-15.

Kilruane would add further points by Cian Darcy (2), Jerome Cahill and Kieran Cahill to stretch out their lead to seven points as the game approached the end of normal time. A Kyle Shelly pointed free in the 59th minute looked nothing more than a consolation score for Moycarkey-Borris before Jack Morrissey scored three points from play in a two-minute spell and suddenly, it was back to a one score game.

Moycarkey-Borris needed a goal to level the tie but were unable to manufacture a good chance and Kilruane saw out the victory as Jerome Cahill and Cian Darcy (free) rounded out the scoring.

Kilruane now go forward to a winner takes all clash with Loughmore-Castleiney, thanks in no small measure to the contribution of 2-18 from three of their County men – Cian Darcy, Jerome Cahill and Niall O’Meara. Moycarkey’s fate will rest in a relegation playoff but they will be encouraged by a much-improved performance as Pat Molloy, Niall Heffernan, Jack Morrissey and Kieran Morris led the way for their youthful side.

Kilruane MacDonaghs: Conor Denehy; Eanna Hogan, Eoin Hogan, Jack Peters; Willie Cleary, Darragh Peters, James Cleary; Craig Morgan, Seamus Hennessy; Conor Cleary, Cian Darcy (1-12, 0-9 frees), Niall O’Meara (0-3); Jerome Cahill (1-3), Kieran Cahill (0-2), Kian O’Kelly (1-1)

Subs: Paidi Williams for Conor Cleary (33m), Aaron Moran for Hennessy (48m)

Moycarkey-Borris: Rhys Shelly (1-0 penalty); Kevin Hayes, Tom Hayes, James Power; Kevin O’Regan, Eoghan Hayes, Pat Molloy; Niall Heffernan, Kieran Cummins (0-1); Max Hackett (0-2), Jack Morrissey (0-4), John Bergin (0-2); Kieran Morris (0-8 frees), Conor Hayes, Darren Flood

Subs: JJ Darmody (1-0) for Morris (36m), Kyle Shelly (0-2 frees) for Flood (39m), Rory Ryan for Bergin (55m), Tom Ryan for Power (58m)

Referee: Sean Everard (Moyne-Templetuohy)