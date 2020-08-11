Clonoulty second quarter surge decisive

Clonoulty 1-22

Nenagh 1-16





A six points winning margin did not flatter Clonoulty-Rossmore as they saw off the challenge of an off-key Nenagh Eire Og side in round two of the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium on Sunday evening.

A tie from which much was expected failed to produce the goods, but no fault to Clonoulty whose approach and focus was tuned to a much finer pitch than their rivals who will now need to secure full points against Eire Og Anacarty in their final game to make the quarter-finals.

This was Clonoulty’s second win and their one hundred percent record qualifies them for the knock-out stages and sees them facing into the business end of the championship with confidence high and optimistic about their chances of repeating their 2018 triumph.

Nenagh have to ask themselves serious questions after a below par performance that puts their campaign in jeopardy. Their game lacked the intensity required at this level and they relied heavily on Jake Morris for their scores. In fairness, they were denied three likely goals by a splendid Declan O Dwyer in the Clonoulty goal, any one of which might have inspired the Nenagh lads to greater things.

Nenagh did open brightly. Jake Morris hit three points and they were 0-6 to 0-3 ahead after 10 minutes but by the water break the sides were level 0-6 each. The second quarter was the decisive period. Though Nenagh had the first two points from Conor Hennessy and Jake Morris, Clonoulty then went on the rampage. Timmy Hammersley hit five points and Cathal Bourke two, to open a four points gap but in injury time Conor Hammersely netted and Timmy Hammersely pointed to leave the West lads 1-13 to 0-8 to the good at the half-time break.

Clonoulty were flying and barring a collapse on their way to victory. There was no sign of a Nenagh recovery on resuming. Instead, with Timmy Hammersley deadly accurate from frees, extended their advantage to 1-17 to 0o-10 by the three quarter stage. Nenagh needed green flags. They got one from Jake Morris after 52 minutes and two further Morris points had them only six adrift with four minutes to go.

Sensing possible danger, Clonoulty brought on John O Keeffe who was unable to start, to steady things down, and they saw out the remaining minutes under no threat of an upset.

It’s all systems go for Clonoulty at this stage and they will face into the quarter finals with confidence high. Granted they needed those second half stops from Declan O Dwyer denying Jake Morris and Michael Heffernan, to ease their passage, but all round this was a most satisfactory performance with Ciaran Quirke, Dillon Quirke, Cathal Bourke, Timmy Hammersely and Thomas Butler in the first half, having big games.

Barry Heffernan did not start for Nenagh but was introduced at half-time. There was a lack of conviction about their approach particularly in attack, with four of their forwards failing to raise a flag. They will be hoping that it was an off-night and that things can be put right when they meet Anacarty in their final game. A win here is imperative if their campaign is not to come to an early end.

Jake Morris was their main man all through with Michael Heffernan coming more into the game in the second half. Conor Ryan, Hugh Moloney and Daire Quinn also did their bit to stem the tide.

Scorers for Clonoulty – T Hammersley (0-14,11fs), C Hammersley(1-0), C Bourke(0-3), D Quirke(0-2), R Heffernan, M Ryan, J Hammersley(0-1 each);

Nenagh scorers – J Morris(1-9,0-8fs),M Heffernan(0-4),C Hennessy(0-2), C Ryan(0-1);

Clonoulty-Rossmore – Declan O Dwyer; Tommy Ryan, Ciaran Quirke, Jimmy Ryan(C ); Jimmy Maher, Enda Heffernan, Sean O Connor; Michael Ryan(W), C Hammersley; Cathal Bourke, Dillon Quirke, Ronan Heffernan; Timmy Hammersley, Thomas Butler, Stephen Quinn; Subs –Jack Ryan for R Heffernan(52 mins), James Hammersley for Butler(54mins), John O Keeffe for Maher(56 mins);

Nenagh Eire Og – Mark Tuite; Adam Gratton, Hugh Moloney, Conor McCarthy; Sean Phelan, Daire Quinn, Conor Ryan; Conor Hennessy, Killian Gleeson; Michael Heffernan, Tommy Heffernan, Pearse Morris; Philip Hickey, Paddy Murphy, Jake Morris; Subs – Barry Heffernan and Adam Carey for P Morris and Gleeson( half time); Donncha Quinn for Hennessy(50 mins);

Ref – Kevin Jordan, Thurles Gaels