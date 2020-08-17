Tipperary County senior hurling championship - the position now

Following the the final games played in the FBD Insurance county senior and intermediate hurling championships at the weekend, the position has become much much clearer as to who will go forward for the concluding stages.

The group rounds in the senior hurling championship (Dan Breen Cup), Seamus O Riain Cup and all but one in the county intermediate hurling championship have now been completed under lockdown conditions and the following is state of play as we enter quarter final state and semi finals in the relegation competition.

The quarter finals are open draw with group winners drawn against runners up, with the following exception - a team cannot play a team they played in the group stages.

Relegation semi finals will be open draw.

Senior Hurling (Dan Breen Cup)

The county champions for the last three years proved to be winners in their groups, with double county championship finalists, Kildangan, underlining their credentials with a top spot finish also. It's a betting man would chance throwing a few bob on a side outside of this top four winning the Dan Breen outright.

Winners: Kiladangan, Clonoulty Rossmore, Thurles Sarsfields, Borris Ileigh

Runners Up: Drom and Inch, Nenagh Eire Og, Loughmore Castleiney, Toomevara

Relegation: Roscrea, Eire Og Anacarty, Moycarkey Borris, Burgess

Seamus O Riain Cup

Not as clearcut a scenario in this situation with any of the eight remaining sides fancying their chances in the last three rounds. This one really is all to play for and winning the group stage means little or nothing.

Winners: Carrick Swans, Thurles Sarsfields, Newport, Templederry Kenyon’s

Runners Up: Killenaule, Lorrha Dorrha, Mullinahone, Silvermines

Relegation: Ballingarry, Kiladangan, Sean Treacys, St Marys

Intermediate Hurling

Again, we are in for a few great cup-final type clashes in the county quarters in this grade where the relegation play-off's will also be fiercely contested.

Winners: Moyne Templetuohy, Borrisokane, Ballybacon Grange, Gortnahoe Glengoole

Runners Up: Ballinahinch, Knockavilla Kickhams, Boherlahan Dualla, Moneygall

Relegation: Moyle Rovers, Galtee Rovers, Cappawhite, Golden Kilfeacle/Kilsheelan Kilcash.

Next weekend sees a return to the football code in Tipperary before the county quarter finals takes place in hurling. And, the divisional championships will be in the pipeline soon also (end of September/beginning of October all going well), although clubs will be expected to play without inter county panelists as the campaigns progress.