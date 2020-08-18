Sarsfields senior teams draw Nenagh and Killenaule in county quarter finals

Thurles Sarsfields are facing a unique situation on the last weekend of August when their two senior teams will compete in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling quarter final ties.

The Dan Breen team, which has come through the round robin stages with a 100% record intact, will take on Nenagh Eire Og in their quarter final tie, while the Seamus O'Riain Cup team will take on a resurgent Killenaule in their clash.

The Dan Breen team had a comfortable victory over Moycarkey Borris in their last round robin game in Holycross while the Seamus O'Riain team overcame Kildangan by 0-15 to 0-10 - also a second senior team in their club.

Sars' produced a commanding final quarter to fend off Kiladangan who have been plunged into a relegation semi-final against Ballingarry.

Kiladangan were first out of the blocks, racing into a three point lead courtesy of two Shane Gleeson frees and an Eoin Meagher effort from play. Thurles weren’t starved of opportunities but their first score did eventually arrive thanks to a Jack Lanigan free after nine minutes. Before long, they had accumulated six unanswered points – two each from Séanie Butler and Rory Purcell, along with another from Bill Darcy.

David Corbett in action against Moycarkey's JJ Darmody during the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship. Photo by Eamonn McGee



Eoghan Sharkey finally managed to break the Thurles momentum, ending an eighteen minute Kiladangan scoring drought with a much-needed effort from distance. It would be their last score of the first-half, while Thurles would also register just one more, Jack Lanigan the contributor.

Trailing 0-7 to 0-4, Kiladangan started the second-half much like they began the first, hitting three points in quick succession to restore parity, all of them coming courtesy of placed-balls from Shane Gleeson. Both free-takers demonstrated their composure throughout, but the most impressive placed-ball of the day was delivered by Kiladangan keeper Darragh Egan, who landed one from just behind his own 65 metre line in the 40th minute, a score which looked like it might inspire Kiladangan to

seize the momentum and push ahead.

In fact, it seemed to have the opposite effect, prompting Thurles to take swift action. Lanigan responded immediately with another from play, quickly followed by a superb Seánie Butler score. The corner-forward proved himself as a deadly sharp-

shooter on several occasions throughout the game, and this particular point typified his style, snapping the ball from the air, darting into space and slotting the ball over with powerful wrist-work.

There were still only three points separating the sides as the game entered its final stages, Thurles leading by 0-13 to 0-10, but the introduction of Cian Treacy had a major impact. The substitute effectively sealed the Thurles victory by hitting the final two points of the game, killing off any real prospect of a last-minute Kiladangan turnaround. Sarsfields’ defensive qualities

really shone through during the last fifteen minutes, but they’ll need to continue to shine if the mid side are to surmount the next obstacle in their path – Killenaule.

Sarsfields will be only too well aware of the challenge the Robins will bring and the south men too will fancy their chances of getting back to the top tier by going all the way in the Seamus O'Riain Cup.

As for the Blues' Dan Breen Cup campaign - they are many people's favourites to win the title - Nenagh Eire Og stand in their way in the quarter final. There have been some high octane clashes between the two in recent times, with results going either way. So, that makes this up-coming clash even more intriguing and it is certainly all to play for.

With no safety nets anymore in the championship, all games will be like cup finals. And, as traditionalists will testify to, there is nothing like that cup final element to bring a real edge to proceedings.

See this weeks Tipperary Star for a full run down of all last weekends action and match reports.