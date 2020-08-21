Arravale Rovers claim back-to-back west minor B hurling titles

Arravale Rovers 4-15

ClonoultyRossmore 1-13



Arravale Rovers claimed a second successive Bewleys West Minor B Hurling Championship title when overcoming Clonoulty Rossmore in Bansha this week.



In what had been a closely fought contest, three goals in quick succession just before the second water break put Arravale Rovers in the driving seat and they never looked back.



After the throw in Stephen Ferncombe was awarded a free and he duly put it over the bar but that was cancelled out a minute later with an Eoghan Lonergan point from play by the Arravale Rovers foward. A few minutes later Jason O Dwyer pulled of the first of many saves in the Clonoulty/Rossmore goal. Arravale then went a point up through Caleb Molly Hickey which was cancelled immediately by a point from play by Jamie Davern. Jason O’Dwyer had another save in the Clonoulty/Rossmore goal as both sides continued to exchange scores to what became a very even contest. Adam Dunne and Niall Sharpe opening their account for Arravale on the night. Arravale went in at the water break leading by the bare minimum, 0-6 to 0-5.



Arravale Rovers attacked again on the off and forced Jason O’Dwyer into pulling off two more saves within five minutes of each other. Arravale Rovers kept their scoreboard ticking over with further points from Niall Sharpe, Evan Hawkins (2) and Caleb Molly Hickey. Arravale Rovers having the edge at the break by two points 0-10 to 0-8.



Danny Slattery opened the scores with a point from play but was cancelled out by an Evan Hawkins pointed free. Stephen Ferncombe had a pointed free to put the bare minimum between the teams before substitute Michéal Ryan Casey had the first goal in the game. Clonoulty/Rossmore now enjoying a purple patch, Dillon Maher added a point to put Clonoulty/Rossmore three points ahead. Arravale rallied before the water and three goals in quick succession from Eoghan Lonergan, Adam Dunne and Jack Ryan saw Arravale Rovers take a five point advantage, 3-11 to 1-12 at the water break. Arravale pulled away in the final quarter outscoring their opponents 1-4 to 0-2. Caleb Molly Hickey getting in for Arravale Rovers fourth goal. Arravale Rovers running out comfortable winners on a final score of 4-15 to 1-13 to claim their sixth title in the grade.



Best for Arravale Rovers were Eamon Ryan at full back, Donough Hickey at centre back and wing back Dan O’Dwyer. Raymond Kelly was a strong presence in midfield throughout while Niall Sharpe played a captain’s role with a workmanlike performance. Their forwards worked very hard amassing the 4-15 between them of which 4-10 came from play.