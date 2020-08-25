Sars' rocked with the news that Billy McCarthy is out for the rest of the year

Thurles Sarsfields have been dealt a hammer blow ahead of their FBD Insurance county senior hurling quarter final tie on Saturday in Semple Stadium, with the news that attacker Billy McCarthy has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury - his third in three years.



The Tipp forward had just returned from a horror knee injury this season after a two year absence and was in flying form for the Blues when he picked up his latest setback very early on in the final group game against Moycarkey Borris.



He limped off the field and his worst fears were subsequently confirmed having had a scan on the troublesome knee.

The injury is a massive blow to Sarsfields who have had better news in that Denis Maher is expected to be fit to take his place, despite having also retired early in that clash with Moycarkey Borris with a shoulder injury. And, Conor Stakelum is also expected to be in a position to play a more central role having suffered a broken thumb a few weeks ago.



However, for McCarthy himself, the injury is a major personal blow having worked so hard to get back to the kind of form that was forcing Tipperary Manager Liam Sheedy to take note once again. McCarthy starred in the Sars' win over Kilruane MacDonagh and his physicality and driving presence in the attack had added real threat to a forward line which had been misfiring in the last few seasons.