Tipp GAA Board appeals to supporters and clubs to adhere to Coronavirus guidelines

The officers of Tipperary County Board are appealing to all patrons and clubs to respect the wishes of the Government

and the National Public Health Advisory Group that all games are played behind closed doors until September 13th.

In a statement issued today, the Board has warned that games may have to be postponed if adherence is not respected. And, with a very full list of fixtures in the FBD Insurance county hurling and football championships on the horizon, any disruption to the running order, due to postponements, would be extremely unwelcome.

For each participating club only the panel of players and backroom personnel up to a max of 40 will be admitted along with media plus event and match officials. Any unauthorized personnel trying to gain access is putting at risk their own health as well as the health of others and those they are going home to.

"We are asking our club officials to drive home this message to all your members. We appeal to all our patrons to take personal responsibility and stay away from our games unless you're included on your clubs list of 40. Remember the sooner we can minimise the effects of the virus the sooner we can return to normality. We must all do our utmost to protect public health and we in the GAA are committed to playing our part," the Tipperary Board statement says.