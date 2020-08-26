Thurles Greyhounds: Award winner Emma back to best at Thurles

Winning the Bitch of the Year title at Thurles Greyhound Stadium in 2019, Davids Emma enjoyed a wonderful season with eight victories at the Premier venue and began this year in much the same manner with a February success for owner Linda Davies.

Made to wait for her next win however, she returned to winning ways on Saturday last when leaving a frustrating run of game placed efforts behind in a dominant fastest of the night performance over 525 yards.



Eased to an appealing A4 grade, the David Flanagan trained July 2017 whelp was back to her best breaking form and a confirmed strong stayer at the standard trip, could be called the winner when in command on the run to the first bend.

Followed to the back-straight by Delta Work, Davids Emma (Kinloch Brae/Singing Hen) extended readily clear to the closing bends and was never seriously threatened when completing her eleventh career win with six and a half lengths to spare over the strong staying Try Again Ella in 29.23 (-30).



The highest graded event of the night was also over 525-yards and narrowly missing out on a place in the Tipperary Cup final a number of weeks ago, Patsy Richardson’s Faithful Rory got back to winning ways as the Open race winner took advantage of a plausible opportunity in A1 grade.



Using his rails pitch to good effect following a smart start from Trap 1, the likeable Doon charge gamely repelled the attentions of Timmys Act and Cabra Blitz for a narrow advantage around the opening bends. A keenly contested tussle between that trio saw Faithful Rory (Mall Brandy/Faithful Fairy) with just a tight length to spare passing halfway and with Timmys Act reducing the deficit when advancing to the leader’s shoulder off the final turn, Cabra Blitz also began to close in behind.



With a brave effort out front while displaying admirable resolve, Faithful Rory maintained a strong gallop to line for a half length verdict over persistent challenger Timmys Act while posting 29.28 (-30) in a thoroughly entertaining encounter.

A progressive racer since venturing beyond the standard trip in recent outings, the night’s sole 570 yard contest saw Jimmy Nevin & Aoibheann Byrne’s Burrow Tiger build on his career best time of just five days earlier, when second at Enniscorthy, while registering a third career win in A3 grade.



Headed in the early stages by the smart starting Lisdaleen Class, the Kildare raider paced up well on the inside of that rival while securing command of the rails from his Trap 2 berth. Striking the front on the run to the back-straight, Burrow Tiger effectively settled the race with a powerful gallop passing the halfway mark as Ascot Adam displayed impressive back-straight pace to claim second at the closing bends.



Never seriously threatened out front however, Burrow Tiger (Droopys Jet/Hoof It Katie) repelled that strong staying rival with a comfortable three lengths to spare and will rise to A2 grade having posted a smart 31.79 (-30).

There was also just a solitary sprint on Saturday but scoring a first career win while gaining due reward for a brace of promising 525 outings to commence his career, Dinny Lennon’s Luminous Vic (Ballymac Vic/Luminous Pearl) found smart progression to land the S5 330-yard event.



Moderately to stride from Trap 2, the May 2018 youngster would impress when in full stride while recovering lost ground on smart starting Tyra Queen in the early exchanges. Striking the front with command of the rails before tackling the opening bend, he was followed to the home-straight by the eye-catching Borna Bee who displayed slick early dash following a slow break.



Out front however, Luminous Vic maintained a powerful gallop throughout and was never for catching while extending to an emphatic five length verdict over Borna Bee in a smart 17.99, which will bring a rise to S2 grade over the sprint trips.

Another to find improvement in her third race start was Kathleen Pomfret’s Freedom Dream (Jaytee Jet/Freedom Sandy) when an impressive winner of the A5 525-yard contest as a first clear run delivered a dominant first career success.

Finding traffic in a brace of warm novice heats to begin her racing campaign, racing room unlocked her full potential when closer to the early pace this time, despite just a moderate break from Trap 3. Negotiating her way to third at the opening bends when in chase of pacesetter Oakvale Buddy, superior back-straight pace would settle the race as the September 2018 pup displayed a smart turn of pace at halfway.



Extending readily clear thereafter, she bounded to a commanding nine length verdict over the strong running Emotion while posting a smart 29.48 (-30) and will rise to A3 for her next outing.



Ryan’s returning veteran a true Warrior

It is likely fair to assume that Denise Ryan’s Oriental Warrior (Superior Product/Laughil Lucy) has had plenty of training issues throughout his career as the August 2016 whelp was having just his sixth career start on Saturday despite reaching veteran status earlier this month.

Such a promising pup when commencing his career in the 2018 Kasko Unraced at Thurles, Oriental Warrior opened his account with a brace of victories in that prestigious event and was just a 9/4 shot in a final which was claimed by Luminous Horizon with racing superstar Skywalker Logan in second.



The Ryan charge, badly baulked in the final, was not seen again on the track for over twelve months but with just a brace of races then, had another one-year sabbatical before returning on Saturday. A2 company did appear plausible if Oriental Warrior could show some of his puppy spark and Denise Ryan can take great pride from what was a most game 525 success on return.

Racing on the outside of a tightly packed field behind pacesetter Lacken Sid in the early stages, connections would have had concerns as Warrior turned the opening bend amidst runners. With Lacken Sid surrendering his lead off the second turn with clearly something amiss however, the Ryan charge would take aim at Billytwohats on the run to halfway.

Recovering a one length deficit, Oriental Warrior began to forge a narrow lead approaching the third bend and striking the front upon turning, settled the race on the run to the home-straight. Completing victory with three lengths to spare over Billytwohats in 29.53 (-30), the victory was a triumph for patience, perseverance and tender handling. Take a bow Denise, and Oriental Warrior!



Top Dog

Gaining some compensation for missing out on the Tipperary Cup final, Faithful Rory showed all his admirable battling qualities in his 29.28 (-30) victory.



Best Bitch

Last season’s Bitch of The Year Davids Emma could not have been more impressive when right back to her best in 29.23 (-30).



Most Impressive Debut

There was just a sole novice contest this week with victory shared by Martin Maher’s Minnies Serov (Cloran Paddy/Minnies Luselle) and Abigail Morrissey’s Abigails Sky (Toolatetosell/Mandeville Can). A dead-heat encounter revealed both as runners to follow while entering A6 grade next time after their 29.95 thriller.