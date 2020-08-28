Tipperary camogie quarter finals on this Friday

Tipperary Senior Camogie Quarter Finals

This Friday evening sees all 4 senior camogie quarter finals take place. The pairings are as follows with the first named team having home advantage and all games taking place @ 6.30pm;

Drom-Inch Vs Toomevara * Burgess/Duharra Vs Nenagh

Clonoulty Vs Silvermines * Cashel Vs Annacarty



Drom-Inch Vs Toomevara

Champions Drom-Inch topped Group 1 with 3 wins from 3. Their final group game saw them put in a solid display to record a 1-19 to 1-11 victory against Annacarty. Up front Dee Dunne finished with 1-2 while Miriam Campion had 5 points from play. Toomevara suffered a defeat to Cashel in their final group game 1.11 to 5.14 and will go in as underdogs away to Drom. Their team is a mix of youth and experience with former Tipperary senior goalkeeper Paula Ryan between the posts and Elaine Young in the half forward line playing along side the talented Laoise Cummins and Jill Anne Quirke both in their first year playing senior championship.



Burgess/Duharra Vs Nenagh

Burgess/Duharra topped group 2 to secure a home quarter final against Nenagh. Unbeaten so far in this campaign they should be too strong for Nenagh who lost to Clonoulty in their final group game 2-21 to 3-06. Nenagh have managed 7 goals so far in their 3 group games and will need Caroline Browne, Maeve Coffey and Grace O’Brien clinical in attack if they are to cause an upset. They will also need to be on top in defence as they face a Burgess/Duharra side which includes Amy Kennedy, Jenny Grace and Ciardha Maher in attack.



Clonoulty Vs Silvermines

Clonoulty have bounced back from their first round defeat to Drom-Inch with two wins on a trot over Annacarty and Nenagh to finish second in Group 1. Their opposition on Friday is Silvermines who were very competitive in all their group games to date and will have lots of confidence taking on Clonoulty. Silvermines got off to a perfect start against Burgess/Duharra in their final group game with a goal and a point within the opening 3 minutes, their goal coming from centre forward Nicola Butler. But a goal in either half from Amy Kennedy and Jenny Grace saw Burgess/Duharra run out 8 point winners (2-12 to 1-07) against a well organised and hard-working Silvermines team.



Cashel Vs Annacarty

Cashel at home to Annacarty is the pick of the quarter final clashes and a tough outcome to predict. Cashel have put up big scores in their games so far with sisters Orla and Aine O’Dwyer, Caoimhe Perdue and Karin Blair all leading from the front. They have suffered a huge blow to their championship prospects with the loss through injury of centre back Sorcha Ryan. Annacarty have lots of talent throughout their team with an array of former and current Tipperary underage players along with current senior panellists Aoife Butler and Jean Kelly. They will need big performances up front from Rosanna O’Donnell, Leah Heffernan, Eva O’Dwyer and Eibhlis MacDoald while in defence Gemma Fox and Laura Heffernan will look to keep the Cashel attack at bay. For Cashel the jury is out whether they have enough cover in defence without the injured Sorcha Ryan who is a mammoth loss for this emerging Cashel team.



Intermediate Camogie Championship – Round 3

Shannon Rovers 5-10 Newport 4-04

On Saturday evening in Ballina, newly promoted Shannon Rovers faced Newport and at half time everything was to play for. But, in the second half Shannon Rovers put their hands up to be considered as real contenders for this years title with McKenna finding the net another two times. The final score was Shannon Rovers 5-10 Newport 4-4.



Thurles Sarsfields 4-20 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-10

Thurles Sarsfields headed to Cloughjordan for their third game of the county championship, due to a bye in the first round and a postponed game in the second round it was Kilruanes first game. The Sars got the game off to a flying start with points from Andrea Loughnane and Karen Kennedy but it was Karen Bohan to get the first of four goals for the Thurles side. Roisin Cahill and Laura Shinners began to cause hassle for the Thurles backline in the first half and a goal for Kilruane seemed to have settled the north team until Sarsfields responded with a well worked point from Roisin Corbett. Thurles pulled away in the second half when substitute Aisling Dwyer scored a goal to end the game on a score line of 4-20 to 1-10. Kilruane MacDonaghs face Borrisoleigh on Wednesday night at 6:30 and Sarsfields face Borris in their final round on Saturday, in a championship which still has everything to play for.



Fixtures

Intermediate Camogie

Borrisoleigh v Kilruane Wed. Aug 26th 6.30pm.

Shannon Rovers v Kilruane McDonaghs Sat. August 29th

Thurles Sarsfields v Borrisoleigh . Sat. Aug. 29th

Junior A

Moneygall v Cahir, Fri Aug. 28th. 6.45pm.

Drom v Boherlahan 11am Sunday August 30th

Moneygall v Ballina 11am Sunday August 30th

Knockavilla v Fethard 11am Sunday August 30th

Under 16 Finals this week

Cashel are favourites to overcome Anacarty in the blue-riband A final as they had a comfortable round robin success against Anacarty but finals are more unpredictable. Moycarkey have ‘breezed’ through the group stages and semi-final so far and will be slight favourites to beat Cahir. The Under 16C final will be a little harder to predict Under 16A Final: Tuesday, August 25th 6.30pm Cashel v Annacarty

Under 16B Final: Wednesday, August 26th, 6.30pm Moycarkey v Cahir

Under 16C Final: Thursday, August 27th 6.30pm, Thurles Sarsfields v Newport

Under 16C League Final;

Other Results

Junior A : Ballina 4-11 Kiladangan 2-06

Junior B

Templemore 0-12 Portroe 0-06

Brian Borus 7-18 Ballingarry 2-02

Moycarkey 2-18 Burgess Duharra 0-04

Lorrha 5-17 Gortnahoe 1-10

Under 16 Semi-finals

Thurles 4-07 Portroe 3-02

Under 16B Cahir 2-10 Boherlahan 2-10 A.E.T. Cahir 3-16 Boherlahan 2-12

Under 16B Moycarkey 2-15 Templemore 3-04

Ballybacon 1-06 Newport / Ballinahinch 1-07

Holycross 4-08 Moyle Rovers 4-02