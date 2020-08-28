Peter O'Reilly Cup final is the big soccer game in Tipperary this weekend
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
Tipperary Cup Semi-Final
Clonmel Celtic B v Cahir Park, 6pm
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
St Nicholas v Mullinahone, 6:30pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
Tipperary Cup Quarter-Final
St Michael’s v Bansha Celtic
Paddy Purtill Cup Sem-Final
Cashel Town v Tipperary Town, 12pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Paddy Purtill Cup Final
Cashel Town or Tipperary Town v Galbally United
Venue to be decided
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Tipperary Cup Semi-Final
St Michael’s or Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa
Peter O’Reilly Cup Final
Mullinahone v Suirside at Mullinahone
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Shield Division 1 Final
Tipperary Cup Final
Division 3 promotion play off if required
