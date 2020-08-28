Peter O'Reilly Cup final is the big soccer game in Tipperary this weekend

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Tipperary Cup Semi-Final

Clonmel Celtic B v Cahir Park, 6pm 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

St Nicholas v Mullinahone, 6:30pm  

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

Tipperary Cup Quarter-Final

St Michael’s v Bansha Celtic 

 

Paddy Purtill Cup Sem-Final 

Cashel Town v Tipperary Town, 12pm 

 

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Paddy Purtill Cup Final 

Cashel Town or Tipperary Town v Galbally United 

Venue to be decided 

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Tipperary Cup Semi-Final 

St Michael’s or Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa 

 

Peter O’Reilly Cup Final 

Mullinahone v Suirside  at Mullinahone 

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Shield Division 1 Final 

Tipperary Cup Final

Division 3 promotion play off if required