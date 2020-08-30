Killenaule finish strong to make Seamus O'Riain Cup semi-final

Killenaule 0-23

Sarsfields 3-12

Despite conceding three goals in a highly entertaining FBD Insurance senior hurling, Seamus O'Riain Cup clash against Thurles Sarsfields at Cashel this afternoon, Killenaule rallied late to claim the semi-final spot with their senior experience perhaps coming to the forefront in the closing minutes.

This was Sarsfields second team, but it didn't look like it for long spells and they bagged two first half goals through Mossy McCormack to go in 2-6 to 0-11 in front at the break. Indeed, they could have had a third goal had it not been for a great save from Jonathon Gleeson in the Killenaule goal - Ciaran O'Dwyer got five of their total, with Eoin Shaw and Eoin Barry adding two apiece.

Perhaps 11 scores to 8 gave more of an indication of the pattern of the game, but by the second water break, the Killenaule lads were a point in front 0-18 to 3-8 - Sarsfields goal coming from Seanie Butler, while Killenaule had 0-5 from frees. Indeed, Sarsfields were smarting at some of the decisions as a whole series of frees were awarded to Killenaule - they ended up with 12 points from frees in the game.

The sides were level with two minutes of normal time to go when Seanie Butler tied up the game with a point for Sarsfields, but Killenaule got three of the last four points - all from play this time - to seal the win and claim their spot in the semi-final.

Tipp All-Star John O'Dwyer featured in the game for the first time this season, but was substituted after 40 minutes having cut a frustrated figure - he was yellow carded for dissent for his troubles too but did bag a lovely first half point.

A fine game of hurling this, Killenaule march on, while Sarsfields endured another disappointing outing just hours after their seniors were unceremoniously dumped out of the Dan Breen Cup by Nenagh Eire Og. On the up side for them though, their minors won their county semi-final clash with St Mary's and will face Cashel in the decider next weekend.