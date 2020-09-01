Carrick-on-Suir U11 hurling team wins City League 

The U11 hurling team from Carrick-on-Suir’s St Molleran’s GAA Club were crowned City League champions after defeating Na Gaeil from Dunhill/Fenor by five points on Sunday evening.

The final score was St Molleran’s 2-6, Na Gaeil 2-1.

The Carrickbeg players had the advantage of playing at their home grounds.

They piled on the pressure from the start of the game and raced into a four point lead that they held at half time when the score was St Molleran’s 0-4, Na Gaeil 0-0.

St Molleran’s started the second half well scoring an early point but against the run of play Na Gaeil got a goal.

But the St Molleran’s backs weathered the storm and St Molleran’s took back control of the game after scoring a goal and followed up with another goal.