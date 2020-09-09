Carrick-on-Suir Swan Club mourns death of its former chairman Jimmy Walsh

A heavy cloud hung over the Swan Club and Carrick-on-Suir last week when Jimmy Walsh passed away after illness borne with great dignity.

Jimmy, popularly known as Dree, was very much a part of the fabric of Swan Club. His hurling career may not have emulated his famous father, the late Mick Walsh, winner of a county championship in 1947 or his other illustrious brothers but his career with the club flourished in many other ways and was equally as important.

Jimmy was a former chairman of the club and during that time he led by example. He was assistant treasurer to the legendary Paddy Boland and a committee man for many years.

It was also his work ethic which set Jimmy apart. He worked tirelessly for the club and was invaluable at the weekly bingo nights.

Jimmy was above all a true gentleman. He was at all times respectful, polite, humble, courteous and a genuinely very nice man.

His loyalty to his family was paramount to who he was, and on occasion he would be seen with the jumper slung over the shoulder as he sauntered down the town on his way to a match or for a few pints with his many friends and relations.

The Walsh family have had a very hard time recently and the thoughts of everyone at the Swan Club go out to them all in these uncertain times.

The club remembers Jimmy’s wife Biddy, son James, daughters Marguerite and Elaine, grandchildren and all his extended family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.