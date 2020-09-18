Tipp SHC Dan Breen Final Preview: A great final in store as titans set to clash in battle royale

The 2020 championship will be remembered for being a very strange affair thanks to Covid-19, but, it will also be remembered as being a very good championship.

It's been a championship like no other and yet in years to come the roll of honour will still record either Loughmore Castleiney, or Kiladangan as Tipperary county senior hurling champions 2020.



For a long time it looked as though the FBD Insurance sponsored championship would not, or could not go ahead. But, despite the absence of spectators, and the highly unusual circumstances in which the sporting world has found itself, Tipperary County GAA Board somehow managed to stage the championships – enormous credit is due to the Board for this and with the brilliant streaming initiative currently in play, many people in The Premier County, and many exiles living in other parts, have been able to watch the games.



Of course, nothing beats being there, but the GAA public have gotten used to this now and while it will be a massive downer for the winner of next Sunday's county senior final, not to have their people around them for the celebrations, it is what it is, as we have become so used to hearing – when the Dan Breen Cup arrives in Loughmore or Puckane on Sunday evening, it will be very difficult to monitor social distancing, one would expect.

Very Strange



The 2020 championship will be remembered for being a very strange affair thanks to Covid-19. But, it will also be remembered as being a very good championship with some great clashes and some fine hurling. Of course with the bulk of it played in prime hurling conditions, this has led to better fare for everyone, and apart from the semi-finals which turned out to be one-sided enough, there was real balance and contest to the matches.

So Kiladangan are back for their third county final in four years, but still waiting to win their first. Could this be their year? Well, they have the experience of the last few seasons to call upon and they certainly seem to relish the firm sod and expanses of Semple Stadium.



But, will they be able to throw off the shackles which weighed so heavily on them in their previous showpiece outings? One would expect that they should – after all, developing as a team has as much to do with acquiring mental maturity as it does physical and skill growth. The fact that there will not be a crowd at the game will also help anybody of delicate mental disposition – this is just another game now in a venue they know very well.

Kiladangan probably deserve to win a county title at this stage, but in sport you don't always get what you deserve. You must make it happen, and the north men will have to get top drawer performances from their key men as well as decent showings from the rest.



Team Effort

It takes a team effort to win a county championship and while the likes of the Flynn's, the Gallaghers, Connors', the O'Meara's and the Hogan's are recognised as being the driving forces behind the success so far, it will be necessary to get more out of the rest if they are to claim the famed silverware.

Sunday is a big test of Kiladangan – lose a third county final and it takes a hell of a lot to come back again. Win on Sunday, break the mould, and this team could go on to win quite a bit.



More has been said and written about the spirit of Loughmore Castleiney over the last three decades than perhaps any other club in Tipperary. And, it's all very true – they have unquestionable spirit and seem to have the unique knack of performing best when their backs are to the wall.



But, to dismiss this, and previous teams from the club, as just being a side filled with spirit, determination, single mindedness and stubborness, is to proffer a lazy assessment of their credentials. After all, how many club teams can boast players with the hurling brains of John and Noel McGrath, Evan Sweeney, John Meagher and Joseph Hennessy? With these players in your side, you always have a chance and the thing about Loughmore Castleiney is, when they see a chance, no matter how slim – they don't just see a chance, they see an opportunity.



Everybody contributes

It is the case with this current side, that the management team of Frankie McGrath, Eamon Sweeney, Murtagh Brennan, Taffy McGrath and Maureen Connolly have managed to get the absolute maximum out of each player. There is nobody on the team not contributing to their cause and when their job is done they gladly come off and let somebody else in to take up the challenge.



There is no major secret to Loughmore Castleiney's success – they play the game simple and straight forward, without any complication, and to the strengths of the individual in possession. They waste little possession – the shooter is usually a player who is capable of scoring and the player in the best position. Assassins will be the ones on the end of the move, but without those to supply the ammunition, the big guns would be decommissioned. Perhaps the experience of the big ball is a major help in this regard, or perhaps not – either way it is working for Loughmore Castleiney and has done for many years.



Who Will Win?

So, who will win? Well, the mid men are very difficult to beat in a final and Kiladangan will have to produce their absolute best to get over the line with their noses in front. Many would feel that this is their time but they still need to find another 10% in their performances if they are to win.



Loughmore Castleiney on the other hand, are perched exactly where they want to be – as underdogs in the final with everybody telling them they will have it all to do. Sure, they'd want it no other way – it's playing perfectly into their hands and they know they have the wherewithall to win the Dan Breen Cup – if they perform.

It's wide open and the margin is likely to be miniscule.