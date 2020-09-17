Seamus O'Riain Cup Final Preview: A unique final in store on Saturday

Sunday's FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship Seamus O'Riain Cup Final will certainly be a unique occasion in Semple Stadium with both Mullinahone and Lorrha Dorrha making a rare appearance on county final day.



While Mullinahone's last outing was a memorable affair for the men from the south as they captured the Dan Breen Cup at the hands of Thurles Sarsfields by 2-10 to 1-11 back in 2002, after a replay - they had drawn 0-14 each on the first day - Lorrha Dorrha's story in slightly different. Sunday will be clubs third time in 54 years making an appearance on county final day and the previous two outings did not go well for them - they lost to Moycarkey Borris in 1984 by 2-8 to 0-9 and you have to go back to 1966 for their previous final appearance when they fell heavly to Carrick Davins by 2-12 to 1-2. In fact Lorrha have been in five county finals and have lost all five - but this will hardly matter a whit.



Of course these finals were all in pursuit of the Dan Breen Cup, and the situation on Sunday sees the two sides contest the Seamus O'Riain Cup for the second tier senior championship - a much sought after crown in Tipperary with passage to the Dan Breen Cup on the cards for the winner. Only one team goes up this year so winning has the extra incentive of inclusion in the top flight in 2021 as well as claiming the silverware.



The Seamus O'Riain Cup has been a very entertaining competition this season with some great hurling. Both semi-finals were hard fought affairs for instance with Lorrha Dorrha coming out on top against Killenaule by 3-20 to 2-13 - don't be fooled by the scoreline - while Mullinahone had the slenderest of margins to spare over a fancied Newpor by t 1-22 to 1-21.



However, one element of these victories which will perhaps worry both sets of management teams, is the slow start they both had in the semi-finals and in many of their previous games too. Lorrha Dorrha conceded 1-2 very quickly and it took them a while to reel in their opponents. But, once they did, they looked remarkably comfortable in the surrounds of Semple Stadium - the victory against Portroe earlier had really set them up for the campaign.



Similarly, Mullinahone were well in arrears by the first water break against Newport - 1-8 to0-5, but by the half way mark, there was just two points in it as they made a great recovery and bagged 6 of the last 8 scores of the half.

So, the question is, who will get off the mark the fastest on Sunday? Another slow start by either side could prove fatal, one would think.



Mullinahone, led of course by the evergreen Eoin Kelly, remain a formidable opponent and they have managed to grind out results from the most unlikely of scenarios. When you have the likes of Sean Curran, Paul Curran, Jack Shelly,Kevin Walzer and Michael Dunne in your side, there is always a chance. And, one of the heroes of the semi-final victory, Martin Kehoe , who switched from midfield to half forward and bagged 1-2 for his efforts, will be a real person of interest for Lorrha Dorrha who will have to keep him in mind when it comes to sorting out their marking.



Sean O'Meara will take much credit for having made the switch, but the Mullinahone manager knows too that they will not be able to afford a big deficit in the final against Lorrha Dorrha - they cannot afford to give them the advantage, because the north men will certainly drive it home.



Lorrha looked at home in Semple Stadium and they have plenty of legs to suggest that the open space suits their style of play. They have travelled a long journey from their opening round defeat to Thurles Sarsfields second team - granted they were missing a number of players for that outing - and their graphs has been on an upward trajectory since then.



Coach John McIntyre, former Tipperary centre back, and Galway senior hurling manager, who was an integral part of that 1984 defeat against Moycarkey, has overseen a transformation of fortunes in his native club. He will be be hoping that they can go one step further and he would love nothing more than to steer his men back to the Dan Breen Cup competition.

Mind you, a quick scan of their teamsheet would certainly suggest that they have the potential to win this championship with Colm Fogarty in flying form alongside Patrick 'Bonner' Maher and the Hogan brothers, Eoin McIntyre, Michael Dolan and Ciaran Hough also very much to the fore when it comes to seeking leadership.



Lorrha Dorrha won't fear Mullinahone and the reverse would also be very true. So, the chances are this will be a rip roaring contest with both sides having a right go at landing the title.