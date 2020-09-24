Busy weekend for Cahir in Tipperary ladies football and camogie championships

Fourteen dual players from Cahir face the prospect of an exhausting 24 hours in ladies football and camogie this weekend.

At 12 noon on Saturday, Cahir play Knockavilla in the county junior A camogie final at The Ragg. Then on Sunday at 2pm Cahir face Aherlow in the Tipperary ladies football senior A final at Sean Treacy Park in Tipperary town.

At the time of writing it appears that both finals will go ahead as scheduled, despite concerns expressed over player welfare.

In statement the Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) says “Tipperary Ladies Football would like to state we have been and always are open to meeting with Tipperary Camogie with a view to putting in place a written agreement between the associations to develop a master plan concerning fixtures for the county.

“We believe that this would be to the benefit of both associations and in line with 2020 movement.”

Meanwhile, the county camogie board says it “has carefully planned a full programme of club activity during this very short club activity window of late July to early October.

“Our fixtures committee has tried to give players at all adult grades and underage teams a reasonable championship of matches within this narrow timeframe.

“Our county teams begin action on the weekend of October 17 and panels have begun preparation recently. The Covid-19 lockdown has caused havoc with our original fixtures and revised fixtures were sent out in June, with a reminder of dates in August.

“With quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals to be fixed for senior, intermediate, Junior A and Junior B grades, there was no possibility of having free weekends in our fixture plan.

“There is no change to the adult fixture programme sent in June, except for Moneygall and St Cronan’s being subject to a 14-day delay while some players were affected by the Offaly/Laois lockdown.

“The Junior A final (in which Cahir play Knockavilla) has been fixed for September 26 for over three months.

“Various options were explored about Cahir playing both football and camogie this weekend and both opposition clubs in football and camogie were contacted, but a change was not feasible to these clubs.

“The dual player issue is very difficult to solve, with clashes of fixtures and busy schedules for dual players as both clubs or county teams progress.

“The fixtures committees of both Tipperary Camogie and Tipperary LGFA are in weekly contact throughout the playing season to avoid playing matches on the same day.”

