Tipperary teams prepare for Munster GAA inter-county championships

The Munster Council of the GAA has confirmed the fixtures for the remainder of the inter-county championships in hurling and football.

All fixtures below are knockout/result on the day. However, in the case of the senior hurling championship, for the four counties that do not win the Munster Final there will be a second chance via the All-Ireland qualifiers.

All fixture details are subject to change, in line with Covid-19 related developments in advance of each fixture.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Sunday October 25 at 3:45pm – Clare v Limerick in Semple Stadium Thurles.

Saturday October 31 at 3:30pm – Cork v Waterford in Semple Stadium Thurles.

Sunday November 1 at 4pm – Tipperary v Clare or Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Sunday November 15 at 4pm – Munster Senior Hurling Final.

Munster Senior Football Championship

Saturday October 31 at 7pm – Limerick v Waterford in Fraher Field Dungarvan.

Sunday November 1 at 1pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles.

Saturday November 7 at 1:15pm – Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis.

Sunday November 8 at 4pm – Cork v Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Sunday November 22 at 1:30pm – Munster Senior Football Final.

Bord Gáis Energy Munster Hurling Under 20 Championship

Monday October 19 at 6:30pm – Cork v Kerry in Austin Stack Park Tralee.

Monday October 19 at 7:30pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles.

Monday October 26 at 3:15pm – Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan or Sixmilebridge.

Monday October 26 at 5pm – Limerick v Cork or Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park Tralee.

Wednesday November 11 at 7:30pm – Munster Under 20 Hurling Final.

Electric Ireland Munster Hurling Minor Championship

Saturday October 17 at 1pm – Clare v Cork in the Semple Stadium Thurles.

Sunday October 18 at 1pm – Kerry v Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Friday October 30 at 6:30pm – Waterford v Kerry or Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Friday October 30 at 6:30pm – Limerick v Clare or Cork in Semple Stadium Thurles.

Saturday November 14 at 1pm – Munster Minor Hurling Final.

Electric Ireland Munster Football Minor Championship

Saturday October 24 at 1pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles.

Saturday October 24 at 1pm – Limerick v Waterford in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Saturday November 7 at 1pm – Cork v Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.

Sunday November 8 at 1pm - Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis.

Saturday November 14 at 1pm – Munster Minor Football Final.

