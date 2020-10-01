County Tipperary GAA Scene

FBD INSURANCE TIPPERARY CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

When the annals of the Tipperary football club championship scene is updated, last Sunday's FBD Insurance Senior Football Final will rank high amongst the classics as the powerhouse's of Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore-Castleiney went toe to toe in a game for the ages. On a perfect day for football, the action was intense throughout with fiercely contested battles in all areas of the field. With no quarter asked or given, every point, and many of them wonderfully executed, was hard earned and highly valuable in what was a superb contest.



So, with the intensity of play of such an exceptionally high standard throughout rising to an even higher level as the final whistle drew near, it was going to take something special to win this duel. Ultimately, the ball arrived into the hands of Jack Kennedy who pulled the trigger which proved to be the match winner for Commercials as his long range effort soared high and accurate between the posts to seal a memorable win for his side after an enthralling contest. Congratulations to Clonmel Commercials on their victory and to Michael Quinlivan on receiving the man of the match award. For the second week in a row, it's commiserations to Loughmore-Castleiney who came out on the wrong side of the score-line by the narrowest of margins. It will be little consolation to them that they were the club of this year's FBD Insurance senior championships for many people and yet have nothing to show for it.

Intermediate Hurling Final

The FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Final was the first fixture down for decision last Sunday and it certainly didn't disappoint as Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Moyne-Templetuohy played out a cracking game in front of two sets of vocal supporters. It was mostly nip and tuck throughout until a late surge from Gortnahoe saw them over the line to bridge a 32 year gap by returning to the senior ranks next year. And it was their man of the match performer Keane Hayes who clinched it with a goal in added time to send the Gortnahoe support wild with excitement. Congratulations to Gortnahoe-Glengoole on their win where joint captains Davy Nolan and Ronan Teehan lifted the cup on behalf of their side. Commiserations to Moyne-Templetuohy who leave empty handed having come so near again after giving their all in this clash.



In the FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling relegation final Moyle Rovers retained their status after seeing off the challenge of Galtee Rovers-St. Pecaun.

Fixtures

The action this weekend focuses on the semi-finals of the FBD Insurance U21 football championships with four fixtures as follows;

FBD Insurance County U21 (A) Football Championship Semi-Finals

02/10/2020 in Borrisoleigh at 7.30pm, Kilruane MacDonaghs v Arravale Rovers

04/10/2020 in New Inn at 3pm, Thurles Sarsfields v Grangemockler-Ballyneale

FBD Insurance County U21 (B) Football Championship Semi-Finals

04/10/2020 in Leahy Park Cashel at 4pm, Upperchurch-Drombane v Anner Gaels or Mullinahone

04/10/2020 in Templederry at 4pm, Ballina v Galtee Rovers/St. Pecaun

The following is a quick recap on the results of the FBD Insurance Tipperary club championships from last weekend;

FBD Insurance Tipperary County Senior Football Championship Final

Clonmel Commercials 1-16 Loughmore Castleiney 1-15

FBD Insurance Tipperary County Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-19 Moyne-Templetuohy 0-19

FBD Insurance Tipperary County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Final

Moyle Rovers 2-20 Galtee Rovers/St. Pecaun 1-16



FRIENDS OF TIPPERARY FOOTBALL GOLF CLASSIC

Best wishes to the Friends of Tipperary Football who will hold their annual Golf Classic in Thurles Golf Club this Friday and Saturday October 2nd and 3rd. The Friends are again delighted to have Teneo as the main sponsor this year.



HEALTH AND WELLBEING

October 1st is International Day of Older Persons.

Positive Ageing Week 2020 runs from September 28th to 2nd of October and this year, as never before, it is critical that we engage with and support our older adults in providing information to support us as we positively age in Ireland. Several local authorities including Tipperary in conjunction with Healthy Ireland and staff from HSE for Older People Services are involved in this year's project to celebrate the older person in our lives and the contribution they make to our families and communities. Positive Ageing Week Festival this year is going online across the participating counties the registration link for the online events is https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/community-and-economic-development/positive-ageing-week-2020

Events will be broadcast live through Zoom and will have content across 3 themes; Health and Wellbeing, Information Session and Culture and Diversity. After October 6th all content will be available on www.tipperarycoco.ie so if a session is missed it can be watched back.



Super Games

Four clubs in Tipperary - Ardfinnan, Ballina, J.K Brackens and Newport have signed up for the Super Games Initiative to co-inside with National Inclusion Fitness Day which was on September 29th. Though because of the Covid 19 situation some clubs throughout the country have postponed events but are taking the initiative on board and fully intend to follow up with games as soon as the situation allows.



MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

As we enter into the month of October, all the attention will now switch towards the inter-county championships which will see the Tipperary minor hurlers first into action when they take on Kerry in the Electric Ireland Munster Hurling Quarter-Final at 1pm in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday October 18th.



The following night, October 19th the Tipperary U20 hurlers step into the fray when they will take on Clare in Semple Stadium in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster Quarter-Final at 7.30pm.



It's the same opposition for the Tipperary minor footballers as they also meet Clare in their Electric Ireland Munster Football Quarter-Final which throws in at 1pm in Semple Stadium on Saturday, October 24th.



Then to the senior championships where the Tipperary senior hurlers and footballers both line out on November 1st as they begin their respective campaigns. The senior hurlers are in the semi-final awaiting the winners of the Limerick and Clare quarter final with that match to be played in either Páirc Uí Chaoimh or LIT Gaelic Grounds. Throw-in here will be 4pm.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary senior footballers will line out in Semple Stadium at 1pm for their quarter-final clash with Clare.



The following is a run-down of all the Munster fixtures in what we hope will be a very busy and successful number of weeks for our county panels and management teams, best wishes to all with their preparations.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

25/10/20 - Limerick v Clare in Semple Stadium

31/10/20 - Cork v Waterford in Semple Stadium

01/11/20 Tipperary v Limerick or Clare in LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm

15/11/20 Munster Final

Munster Senior Football Championship

31/10/20 - Waterford v Limerick in Fraher Field Dungarvan

01/11/20 - Tipperary v Clare in Semple Stadium Quarter-final at 1pm

07/11/20 - Tipperary or Clare v Waterford or Limerick in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis

08/11/20 - Cork v Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

22/11/20 - Munster Final

Bord Gáis Energy Munster Hurling U20 Championship

19/10/20 - Tipperary v Clare in Semple Stadium Quarter-final at 7.30pm

19/10/20 - Cork v Kerry in Austin Stack Park Tralee

26/10/20 - Waterford v Tipperary or Clare in Fraher Field Dungarvan or Sixmilebridge

26/10/20 - Limerick v Cork or Kerry in LIT Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park Tralee

11/11/20 - Munster Final

Electric Ireland Munster Hurling Minor Championship

17/10/20 - Cork v Clare in Semple Stadium

18/10/20 - Tipperary v Kerry in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm

30/10/20 - Waterford v Tipperary or Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn

30/10/20 - Limerick v Cork or Clare in Semple Stadium

14/11/20 - Munster Minor Hurling Final

Electric Ireland Munster Football Minor Championship

24/10/20 - Tipperary v Clare in Semple Stadium at 1pm

24/10/20 - Limerick v Waterford in LIT Gaelic Grounds

07/11/20 - Kerry v Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney

08/11/20 - Tipperary or Clare v Limerick or Waterford in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis

14/11/20 - Munster Minor Football Final