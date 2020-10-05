GAA suspends all club games throughout the country

The GAA management committee has suspended all club fixtures "with immediate effect and until further notice."

The move follows the recommendation from the advisory committee to move the country to Level 5 of the Resilience and Recovery Living with Covid-19 plan.

"The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety, following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days,” the GAA said in a statement.

"In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.

"This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island."

Bars and social clubs are also to close but "training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government's national framework for Living with Covid-19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties."

The move places a major question mark over the 2020 inter-county GAA championships, which are due to begin later this month.

For more Tipperary sport read Grangemockler reach county U-21 A football championship final