Tipperary GAA Scene - all you need to know about GAA in The Premier County

Joe Bracken keeps you up to date with all the GAA happenings in Tipp

Updated Advice to Clubs and Counties – Oct 7th 2020

Following confirmation that all 26 Counties will move to Level 3 of the Irish Government’s Plan for Living with Covid 19, the GAA’s Covid Advisory group has issued the following key updates for those involved in Gaelic Games in the 26 Counties.

The Executive in the North is due to meet later this week and it is anticipated that further restrictions may be imposed due to the rising infection levels in the six counties.



CLUB SPECIFIC GUIDELINES

The GAA, Camogie and LGFA have taken the decision that no club games should take place until further notice and for at least the next two weekends.

This position will then be reviewed and we will contact Clubs and Counties with any update on this position when it is available.



2. Club Training

In level 3, all underage training must be on a non-contact basis in pods of up to 15. Adult teams can continue to train as normal.

All clubs and players are reminded that Health Questionnaires and all other relevant control measures must continue to be followed for club training.

Adult Club players living in a County classified as Level 3 may travel to their Home Counties to participate in Training.



3. Use of Indoor Team Facilities

Dressing rooms, showers, gyms and all other indoor training facilities should remain closed for club activities.



4. Committee Meetings

No indoor meetings should be held.



5. Officer Training

All officer Training must be delivered on line. Outdoor coaching education courses may be held but are subject to a 15 person maximum.



6. Club Bars

Club Bars must remain closed until further notice



7. Indoor Events on GAA Property

Commercial use of indoor halls continues to be permitted where agreement was in place prior to March and relevant insurance are in place. Use by State bodies e.g. HSE/Schools is also permitted.

These are the only instances in which indoor activity is permitted on GAA Club property.



8. Outdoor Events on GAA Property

Gatherings of up to 15 people only are permitted. As such, fundraisers such as fittest family, Couch to 5k etc should not be organised.

Planned drive in events may continue, however patrons must remain in their vehicle for the entire duration of the event with no access to club facilities including bathrooms.



ADVICE FOR 2ND LEVEL SCHOOLS AND 3RD LEVEL INSTITUTIONS

9. Games and Training

Neither competitive nor challenge games are permitted in 2nd Level schools.

Training can continue on a non-contact basis in pods of no more than 15 people

No games or training sessions are permitted in 3rd level institutions in either jurisdiction.



INTER COUNTY SPECIFIC GUIDELINES

10. Use of Indoor Team Facilities

Inter county activity has been classified as an exemption to the normal restrictive provisions by the Government. Therefore the use of such facilities currently is for Inter County Teams only (Senior, U20, Minor) and should be carried out in accordance with the Return to Training and Play for Inter County Teams advice document issued recently.



Inter County players may use their relevant Club Gym for individual training as long as they are following the advice in the Inter County Return to Training and Play document.

11. Inter County Challenge Games

Inter County Challenge games may take place at Senior level only. From midnight, October 7th, challenge games can no longer take place at U20 or Minor grades.



12. Attendances at Inter County Games



In Level 3, all inter county games must be played behind closed doors.



The position with respect to the 6 Counties is currently being reviewed - further guidance for both jurisdictions on spectator arrangements (if any) will issue in due course for the Allianz Leagues, Provincial and All Ireland Championships

For Minor intercounty games or training sessions staged behind closed doors and because they involve players aged 17 and under,

· No more than 1 designated individual (parent/guardian) should attend a training session or game per child/family/group of children.

· The GAA Health Questionnaires MUST be completed by parents/guardians in advance of attendance.



Parents are NOT permitted to be in attendance at adult or U20 games where their child (U18) is participating. However, provision can be made to allow an adult to be in close proximity (e.g. in the car park etc.) in case medical or other emergency needs require their presence.

FBD INSURANCE TIPPERARY CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

With club games postponed until further notice, the FBD Insurance County U21 football finals are on hold until the situation becomes clearer.

The following are the results of the FBD Insurance Tipperary U21 football semi-finals from last weekend;

FBD Insurance County U21 (A) Football Championship Semi-Finals

Arravale Rovers 1-13 Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-5

Grangemockler-Ballyneale 1-11 Thurles Sarsfields 0-9

FBD Insurance County U21 (B) Football Championship Semi-Finals

Upperchurch-Drombane 2-9 Mullinahone 0-7

Ballina 1-11 Galtee Rovers/St. Pecaun 2-5



TIPPERARY GAA CLUBS DRAW

The second of the eleven draws in the new series takes place this Friday evening October 9th and will go out live on Tipp FM from Lár na Páirce at 8.30pm.

The star prize is a Renault or Skoda Car or €15k with a second prize of €5k and a lotto jackpot of €3k. In all there are 30 prizes to be won with ten of these at least one thousand euros or over. Punters can still join for €100 this week and participate in the remaining 10 draws at €10 each. Remember the catch phrase "If you're not in it, you definitely won't win it."



FRIENDS OF TIPPERARY FOOTBALL GOLF CLASSIC

The Friends of Tipperary Football Annual Golf Classic held last weekend in Thurles Golf Club was another resounding success, with huge thanks to Martin Dwyer and the organising committee.

The overall winners on 110pts were Conor Gleeson, Peter Kennedy, Tony Lacey and Marguerite Fryday.

Nearest pin for the gents was Jim Tierney and for the ladies it was Marguerite Fryday.

Longest drive for the ladies was Bridget Behan and for the gents it was Ryan Lambe.

Thanks to Thurles Golf Club, Teneo all who supported the classic in any way. The Friends look forward to seeing you all again next year.



HEALTH AND WELLBEING

A reminder to clubs who are part of the Healthy Club Project Phases 1 – 4 that the Munster Provincial Forum Webinar is on Monday 19th October. The registration deadline is next Wednesday October 14th at 5pm.

In these exceedingly difficult times, we all need to think and look out for each other, and to ensure all good Health and Wellbeing



STAY SAFE

WEAR A MASK

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE

WASH YOUR HANDS



LEN GAYNOR - AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Chiselled from Ash, the autobiography of Tipperary hurling great Len Gaynor is a story if his love for the game of hurling, and how he honoured the great game his whole life.

As a player, Len won three All Ireland’s with Tipperary before going onto be an esteemed coach, winning seven county titles with 3 different clubs, including an All-Ireland title with his native Kilruane MacDonaghs in 1986.

At inter-county level, Len put the platform in place from where Clare would go onto win their All Ireland titles in 1995 & 1997, the latter at Tipperary’s expense when Len was the manager.

The book contains fantastic stories from Len, as well as contributions from players and colleagues that know him best.

Chiselled from Ash (€20, €10 for Kindle version) is available in all good bookshops and online through Amazon.



BEREAVEMENTS

Tipperary Co. Board sends its condolences to the families of the following noted GAA personalities who passed away recently;

Bridget (Delia) Fox Annacarty, mother of the famous Fox sons of Éire Óg Annacarty, Pat, Kevin, Seamus Tomás, Michael and John.

Kevin Moloney, Roscrea, well known character and vice president of Roscrea GAA Club and father in law of Tipp manager, Liam Sheedy.

T J (Gussie) O'Dwyer, Hollyford and Sean Treacy's GAA Club who was a Tipp minor hurling selector in the 80's and early 90's.

Dermot O'Connor, Cahir, a Kerry native, but a stalwart of Cahir GAA Club for many years.

Aoife Ní Riain, mother of the very popular Tipperary SH S&C Coach Cairbre Ó Cairreallain who died in Belfast last week.

Ar dheis Dé go raimh a anam.