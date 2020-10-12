John Devane names his panel for Tipp u20 hurling campaign
Johnny Ryan celebrates with family after Tipp's U20 Munster Final win last year
The All-Ireland champions will start the defence of their titles on Monday evening next
Tipperary u20 hurling Manager John Devane has named his panel for the up-coming defence of the provincial and All-Ireland titles.
Tipperary will take to the field in Semple Stadium on Monday evening next against Clare and having undergone a number or weeks of preparation, the side is ready for the fray and will be captained by Eoghan Connolly of Cashel King Cormac.
John Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore) is joined on the management team by: Ken Dunne - Coach/Selector (Toomevara), Dan Hackett - Selector (Kiladangan) and Richie Ruth - Selector (Thurles Sarsfields).
The panel comprises:
Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
Andrew Ormond - JK Brackens
Bryan McLoughney - Kiladangan
Conor Bowe - Moyne-Templetuohy
Conor Hennessy - Nenagh Éire Óg
Conor O'Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs
Conor Whelan - Carrick Davins
Darragh Flannery - Kiladangan
Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
Éanna McBride - JK Brackens
Enda Dunphy - St. Mary's
Eoghan Connolly (Capt.) - Cashel King Cormacs
Eoin Purcell - Thurles Sarsfields
Fintan Purcell - Drom-Inch
Gearóid O'Connor - Moyne-Templetuohy
Jack Morrissey - Moycarkey-Borris
James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh
John Ryan - Boherlahan-Dualla
Johnny Ryan - Arravale Rovers
Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane
Kevin Hayes - Moycarkey-Borris
Kevin Maher - Borris-Ileigh
Kevin McCarthy - Toomevara
Kian O'Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs
Kieran Moloney - Thurles Sarsfields
Luke Cashin - Roscrea
Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris
Ray McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
Rhys Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris
Seán Hayes - Kiladangan
Seán Phelan - Nenagh Éire Óg
Seán Ryan - Templederry Kenyons
Stephen Kirwan - Burgess
Willie Barry - Cappawhite
