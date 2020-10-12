John Devane names his panel for Tipp u20 hurling campaign

The All-Ireland champions will start the defence of their titles on Monday evening next

Tipperary u20 hurling Manager John Devane has named his panel for the up-coming defence of the provincial and All-Ireland titles.

Tipperary will take to the field in Semple Stadium on Monday evening next against Clare and having undergone a number or weeks of preparation, the side is ready for the fray and will be captained by Eoghan Connolly of Cashel King Cormac.

John Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore) is joined on the management team by: Ken Dunne - Coach/Selector (Toomevara), Dan Hackett - Selector (Kiladangan) and Richie Ruth - Selector (Thurles Sarsfields).

The panel comprises:

Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

Andrew Ormond - JK Brackens

Bryan McLoughney - Kiladangan

Conor Bowe - Moyne-Templetuohy

Conor Hennessy - Nenagh Éire Óg

Conor O'Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs

Conor Whelan - Carrick Davins

Darragh Flannery - Kiladangan

Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

Éanna McBride - JK Brackens

Enda Dunphy - St. Mary's

Eoghan Connolly (Capt.) - Cashel King Cormacs

Eoin Purcell - Thurles Sarsfields

Fintan Purcell - Drom-Inch

Gearóid O'Connor - Moyne-Templetuohy

Jack Morrissey - Moycarkey-Borris

James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh

John Ryan - Boherlahan-Dualla

Johnny Ryan - Arravale Rovers

Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

Kevin Hayes - Moycarkey-Borris

Kevin Maher - Borris-Ileigh

Kevin McCarthy - Toomevara

Kian O'Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs

Kieran Moloney - Thurles Sarsfields

Luke Cashin - Roscrea

Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris

Ray McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

Rhys Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris

Seán Hayes - Kiladangan

Seán Phelan - Nenagh Éire Óg

Seán Ryan - Templederry Kenyons

Stephen Kirwan - Burgess

Willie Barry - Cappawhite