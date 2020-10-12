Tipperary minor football panel is named

They will take to the field in a few weeks time in the provincial championship

Tipperary minor football manager Johnny Nevins (JK Brackens) has named his squad for the forthcoming Munster championship.

Johnny and his management team including Chris Ryan - Coach & Selector (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Viv Downey - Coach & Selector (Upperchurch-Drombane), Adrian Cooke - Goalkeeping Coach (Upperchurch-Drombane), Declan Ó Raghalliagh - Strength & Conditioning Coach (Holycross-Ballycahill), Johnny Hickey - Kitman & Logistics (Durlas Óg) and Brian Hurley - Physiotherapist (Ballina), have been putting their men through their paces over the last few weeks and are placing their faith in the following to bring glory to The Premier County

James Griffin - Upperchurch-Drombane

Lorcan Cummins - Thurles Sarsfields

Tom Bourke - JK Brackens

Niall Duffy - Newport

Shane Neville - Fethard

Kevin Cahalan - Lorrha-Dorrha

James Morris - Clonmel Commercials

Sean O'Meara - Grangemockler-Ballyneale

Daragh Spillane - Fethard

Jack Nevin - JK Brackens

Ciarán Condon - Cahir

Oisin Treacy - Upperchurch-Drombane

Raymond Kelly - Arravale Rovers

Conor Wall - Durlas Óg

Emmet Butler - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Oisin Maher - Cahir

Ciarán Woodlock - Durlas Óg

Toby Lambe (Capt.) - Holycross-Ballycahill

Conor Neville (Vice-Capt.) - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Jack Buckley - Cahir

Caleb Hickey Molloy - Arravale Rovers

Declan Nee - Clonmel Commercials

Darragh McVicker - Clonmel Óg

Eoin Craddock - Holycross-Ballycahill

Cathal O'Donnell - Ballina

Liam Mc Cormack - Thurles Sarsfields

Tom Downey - Rockwell Rovers

Anthony Keeley - Clonmel Commercials

Dean English - Moyle Rovers

Cian Smith - Clonmel Commercials

Paul Mullen - Drom-Inch

Sean Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

Rory Collins - Moyle Rovers

Riain O'Halloran - Mullinahone