Tipperary minor football panel is named
Johnny Nevins (left) the Tipperary minor football Manager
They will take to the field in a few weeks time in the provincial championship
Tipperary minor football manager Johnny Nevins (JK Brackens) has named his squad for the forthcoming Munster championship.
Johnny and his management team including Chris Ryan - Coach & Selector (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Viv Downey - Coach & Selector (Upperchurch-Drombane), Adrian Cooke - Goalkeeping Coach (Upperchurch-Drombane), Declan Ó Raghalliagh - Strength & Conditioning Coach (Holycross-Ballycahill), Johnny Hickey - Kitman & Logistics (Durlas Óg) and Brian Hurley - Physiotherapist (Ballina), have been putting their men through their paces over the last few weeks and are placing their faith in the following to bring glory to The Premier County
James Griffin - Upperchurch-Drombane
Lorcan Cummins - Thurles Sarsfields
Tom Bourke - JK Brackens
Niall Duffy - Newport
Shane Neville - Fethard
Kevin Cahalan - Lorrha-Dorrha
James Morris - Clonmel Commercials
Sean O'Meara - Grangemockler-Ballyneale
Daragh Spillane - Fethard
Jack Nevin - JK Brackens
Ciarán Condon - Cahir
Oisin Treacy - Upperchurch-Drombane
Raymond Kelly - Arravale Rovers
Conor Wall - Durlas Óg
Emmet Butler - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Oisin Maher - Cahir
Ciarán Woodlock - Durlas Óg
Toby Lambe (Capt.) - Holycross-Ballycahill
Conor Neville (Vice-Capt.) - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Jack Buckley - Cahir
Caleb Hickey Molloy - Arravale Rovers
Declan Nee - Clonmel Commercials
Darragh McVicker - Clonmel Óg
Eoin Craddock - Holycross-Ballycahill
Cathal O'Donnell - Ballina
Liam Mc Cormack - Thurles Sarsfields
Tom Downey - Rockwell Rovers
Anthony Keeley - Clonmel Commercials
Dean English - Moyle Rovers
Cian Smith - Clonmel Commercials
Paul Mullen - Drom-Inch
Sean Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane
Rory Collins - Moyle Rovers
Riain O'Halloran - Mullinahone
