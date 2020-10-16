Mid Tipp GAA Board abandons divisional senior and intermediate championships

Mid Tipperary Competitions Control Committee met tonight to discuss the running of both the Senior and Intermediate Hurling and Football championships for 2020 and has decided to abandon the remaining games in the senior and intermediate hurling championships.

This meeting followed on from discussions over the past number of days where all clubs were asked to discuss the running of the championships in light of the uncertainty in relation to fixtures, fixture dates and the current very serious situation we are all faced with due to the increasing positive cases of COVID 19 and the impact it is having on all our communities.

Mid Tipperary CCC, which consists of representatives from every club in Mid Tipperary discussed the situation in detail and at length before reaching a decision. Mid Tipperary CCC and the officers of Mid Tipperary GAA Board feel, that it is hugely important to bring clarity to the situation particularly for all the players involved whom this decision will affect most. We must also be practical in our thinking and while we all want our championships to be played, we cannot allow them to continue indefinitely or put the health of any player or official at risk. Therefor Mid Tipperary CCC has tonight decided to cancel all remaining games in the Mid Senior and Intermediate Hurling and Football championships for 2020.

A statement from the mid Board this evening reads: "This was not an easy decision to make but we are currently in unprecedented times, which require us all to make decisions that 12 months ago would never have been comprehended. We acknowledge that this was a very difficult decision for all concerned and we thank them all for their input. We wish all our players, officials, and supporters well and we encourage everyone in all our communities to stay safe and healthy as we enter into the winter months. "