Tipperary GAA Scene

Regardless of the time of year or level five restrictions, there is still a championship feel in the air. As the appointed hour edges closer there is somewhat of a giddiness around what the next few weeks will bring for the championships, and indeed for the Premier County.



Nothing in recent memory can even come close to what we are about to live through. As the Tipperary hurlers and footballers prepare for a most unique Munster Championship which we welcome into our homes this weekend, it will, for the first time, be armchair viewing, as empty stadia play host to our national sporting pastimes.



The Munster pathway is the first stepping stone in the All-Ireland series for the six southern counties and with the first toes already dipped in the water, Tipperary's date with destiny commences this weekend.



MUNSTER SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Without competitive action since the Allianz league in March, Tipperary make the trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday next, November 1st, to play Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Semi-Final. Liam Sheedy's side, like all inter-county teams, have been back in the training mine since September 14, getting ready for the coalface of action. Who they would chisel against was unknown until Sunday last, when eventually the Treaty diamond came into view following a second half sparkle which radiated in the warm glow of a floodlit Semple Stadium. With, perhaps, first half rustiness out of the system, John Kiely's men increased their work ethic in the second to overcome the Banner challenge and lay down their marker for Sundays encounter with the Premier County.



Tipperary head into that game without the services of Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary's) who is side lined with a knee injury. We wish Séamus a speedy recovery as like the rest of the county he will have to watch from the comfort of home.

There have been 71 previous championship meetings between Tipperary and Limerick. Tipperary have won 36 games to Limerick's 25 with 10 draws. Tipperary also received a walk over in 1899, and Limerick received a walk over in 1902.

The last twelve meetings provide the following set of results - 2007 at the Gaelic Grounds, Tipperary 1-19 Limerick 1-19 (semi-final - draw); 2007 at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 2-21 Limerick 1-24 - (semi-final -1st replay & extra time); 2007 at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 0-22 Tipperary 2-13 (semi-final – 2nd replay & extra time); 2009 at Croke Park, Tipperary 6-19 Limerick 2-7 (All Ireland semi-final); 2012 at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 2-20 Limerick 1-19 (quarter-final); 2013 at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 1-18 Tipperary 1-15 (semi-final); 2014 at Semple Stadium, Limerick 2-18 Tipperary 2-16 (semi-final); 2015 at the Gaelic Grounds, Tipperary 4-23 Limerick 1-16 (semi-final); 2016 at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 3-12 Limerick 1-16 (semi-final); 2018 at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 1-23 Tipperary 2-14 (Round 1). And, then to last year, on June 16th where Tipperary played Limerick in Round 4 in Semple Stadium with the Premier men victorious on a 1-22 to 0-21 score-line. Two weeks later, on June 30th, the Treaty men turned the tide in the Munster Final as they took the title by 2-26 to 2-14.



So with no round robin format this year, the winner will head to the Munster Final to play either Waterford or Cork on November 15th, for the loser, it's a journey on this year's qualifier route.

We send best wishes to the team and management on Sunday in the semi-final which throws in at 4pm and will be shown live on RTE 2 and broadcast live on Tipp FM.



MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

The Tipperary senior football panel head into next Sunday's Munster Championship quarter-final against Clare with two rounds of the Allianz league under their belt and more importantly two victories also as they look to build momentum ahead of the Clare encounter.



With Semple Stadium playing host to the fixture, where throw-in is at 1pm, David Power's side will have to be at the top of their game as there is no second chance in the football championship this year. The winners will go on to play either Waterford or Limerick on November 7th.



We send best wishes to the team on Sunday where the winners will progress to meet Waterford or Limerick in the Munster semi-final.

Supporters can watch the game live on GAAGO https://www.gaago.ie/

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Tipperary wrapped up their Allianz League run with a 2-11 to 0-15 victory over Leitrim last Sunday. Goals in each half from Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe) and Liam Casey (Cahir) were just what was required as Tipperary secured a mid-table position, finishing 2 points behind Down who were promoted along with Cork.



CAMOGIE

Well done to the Tipperary senior camogie team who continued their good run in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championship by defeating Dublin 1-13 to 0-11 last Sunday. With Cait Devane scoring 1-06 of her sides total and two wins from two, Tipperary can now look forward to a quarter-final spot on November 14th.



YEARBOOK

The 2021 Tipperary GAA Yearbook is being compiled at present and the Yearbook committee is seeking articles and information for inclusion.

We are all too familiar with the year this far, so, it is fundamentally important that in this unprecedented year clubs record and document the tremendous charity and fundraising events they undertook, which epitomised the heart and soul of the GAA in every parish and their community across the Premier County.



Similarly, clubs that have accomplished any unique achievement in 2020 are requested to send through an appropriate article for inclusion.



The Yearbook committee are looking to all clubs to submit any obituaries of their deceased members in the last 12 months. The maximum number of words for an obituary is 150 and please include the club name and the years also, e.g. 1939-2020, as well as his/her G.A.A. achievements and a photograph of the deceased person.

The deadline for sending information is 8th November. Please e-mail information and photographs which must be named to Tipperary Yearbook Committee at yearbook.tipperary@gaa.ie



THIRD TIPPERARY GAA CLUBS DRAW

The third of eleven Tipperary GAA Draws will be held this Friday night, October 30th, and it can be heard live on Tipp FM from Lár na Páirce at 8.30pm.



HEALTH AND WELLBEING

Munster Healthy Club Webinar

Tipperary was well represented at the Munster Healthy Club Webinar which was held on Monday October 19th. Participants listened to case studies from Oola GAA Club on how the club participated and helped its local community during the countries first lockdown and from Midleton Magpies All Stars who are a group of parents that came together to set up a training group for young people under the GAA for All initiative. This group now has a weekly training slot in the Midleton GAA Club and their aim is to increase the intensity of their training to suit each player's capacity. Clubs from each county also came together in communication rooms to discuss with a facilitator on how club projects are progressing and to share ideas with each other.

Clubs are reminded before planning any event or initiative to please contact GAA Risk Manager Sinead Leavy sinead.leavy@gaa.ie for guidance and templates.



The Irish Community Action on Alcohol Network (ICAAN) is hosting a free webinar on November 3rd from 9.30am to 11.00am. The webinar will offer insight, understanding and strategies for action to address the impact alcohol advertising has on children and young people. To attend this event, you must register in advance using the link https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_raXw_ceJTXGT20jjyEFDBQ



NOVEMBER CO. COMMITTEE MEETING

The November Co. Committee meeting which normally decides the format of our Co. Competitions will not go ahead due to the uncertainty of the format and timing of the inter-county competitions in 2021. Whilst we operate in this vacuum the status quo remains for all competitions until further notice.



COUNTY CONVENTION

Tipperary Co. Convention 2020 will go ahead virtually on Tuesday, December 15th, 2020. Nominations/Motions papers will be sent out on November 17th with December 1st as the closing date for returns. Following that nominations will be notified to all delegates with details for postal voting and a closing date for returns as set by an Independent Returning Officer. All reports will be posted out in advance for deliberation virtually at Convention on December 15th.