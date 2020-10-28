Tipperary ladies footballers game has been changed
Tipperary will be in action in Limerick on Saturday against Galway
The game has been switched to the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Saturday
The TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 tie between Tipperary and Galway has been switched to the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Saturday.
The game will get underway at 3:00pm and is live on TG4 so all Tipperary supporters can tune in and cheer the girls on from the comfort of home.
