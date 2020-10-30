Tipperary name team to play Limerick in Munster senior hurling championship semi-final

The Tipperary senior hurlers head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday to play Limerick in the Munster senior hurling championship semi-final, where throw-in is at 4pm.

Manager Liam Sheedy his announced his starting fifteen which lines out as follows -



1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

3. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

4. Seán O'Brien - Newport

5. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

6. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

7. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

10. Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

11. Jason Forde - Silvermines

12. Niall O'Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

14. Séamus Callanan (captain) - Drom-Inch

15. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

