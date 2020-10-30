Tipperary name team to play Limerick in Munster senior hurling championship semi-final
Three Mahers in the half back line
Mark Kehoe has been named on the Tipperary team to play Limerick in Sunday's Munster senior hurling championship semi-final
The Tipperary senior hurlers head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday to play Limerick in the Munster senior hurling championship semi-final, where throw-in is at 4pm.
Manager Liam Sheedy his announced his starting fifteen which lines out as follows -
1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill
3. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg
4. Seán O'Brien - Newport
5. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
6. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh
7. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan
10. Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
11. Jason Forde - Silvermines
12. Niall O'Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs
13. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
14. Séamus Callanan (captain) - Drom-Inch
15. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
