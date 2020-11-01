Tipperary's pillars collapsed and so did the roof

When the pillars crumble the roof falls in.

So it was with the Tipperary senior hurling team on Sunday when they faced the powerful, relentless Limerick men in the Munster semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Tipperary's usual stand out men found themselves standing alright, but the problem was, Limerick were like race horses and they ran rings around the Premier lads.

In truth the margin of victory in this one could have been multiples of the actual outcome - Limerick left a few goals after them and would have argued until the cows came home that John McGrath's second half goal followed a pick off the ground from his brother Noel – they did argue it and very forcibly, but after much consultation, the shot in the arm for Tipp stood, though it did little good in the overall scheme of things.

Tipperary simply did not get to the expected levels of performance and the number of basic errors made, especially in defence, were exceptionally uncharacteristic. When did we last see such an inept rearguard showing? Score after score was conceded through mis-handling, over-playing, short puckouts and general carelessness. Considering the horrible elements with wind and rain constantly belting throughout the game, this was not a match for over elaboration on the sliothar, taking the ball into contact from the full back line, or any other type of hurling hari kari. It was a time for doing the basics, getting them right and moving the ball as far from the danger area as possible – ie play the game in the Limerick half of the field where possible. But, Tipp continuously refused to this, even for long stretches of the second half when the elements assisted Hogan's deliveries right to the edge of the Limerick square.

Limerick dictated the terms of engagement of the game and bossed Tipperary – that's what will worry Liam Sheedy most. They decided what the set-up would be; they decided that the match would be played down the middle where they are strongest; and they decided that there would be no expansive hurling allowed which would have perhaps given Tipp a chance. No, Limerick set the agenda in this match and once they established the template, no matter what reparative action Tipperary took, it was too late and insufficient.

Limerick hit 2-17 from play – Tipperary's entire total for the game – and had eleven players on the scoresheet. Tipp, by contrast had just three forwards scoring from play; managed only nine scores from play (2-7); with Jason Forde hitting 0-10 from frees. These stats make for troublesome reading from a usually free-scoring side which prides itself on finding scores from all quarters.

Jake Morris' goal in the 19th minute of the first half left Tipp just a point in arrears, but no sooner had they chance to reflect on their position, than Aaron Gillane had the ball in the Tipp net. And, this was to be a feature of the game. If Tipp got a score, Limerick hit back with one of their own, and added another. They would hit seven of the last nine points of the first half - six of those from play to establish a nine point interval lead.

It wasn't insurmountable by any manner or means, especially if a resurgent Tipperary reappeared to turn their backs to the wind. And, in fairness, Tipp fired the first three scores after resumption to give some indication that they might be about to mount a comeback. But, it was a false dawn and when Aaron Gillane goalled from the penalty in the 13th minute, that was that – Limerick were ten clear and in no mood to relinquish the initiative.

Limerick also pilfered 1-3 off the bench and the kind of firepower they possess is rather frightening. The battle for places is keeping them all on their toes – can Tipperary really say the same right now?

Tipperary must now realise that all is not lost. There is still a chance, and a right good one, that Tipp can have a say in the destination of the Liam MacCarthy Cup. But, they must step up to the mark and fight a manly fight. It is when the backs are to the wall that we really see what the side is made of – they have rarely been found wanting in the past and they must now delve deep into their reserves to resurrect their campaign. Can they do it? Of course they can and the feeling is that they will leave no stone unturned in their bid to hold onto their title.

Tipp would love to rumble with Limerick again – it would probably be in an All-Ireland Final in Croke Park and let's face it, it probably would not be played in the kind of conditions which prevailed last Sunday. So, let's wait and see – there's a lot of hurling to be played yet so let's not throw out the baby with the bath water just yet.