Munster senior hurling final confirmed for Semple Stadium
Semple Stadium - the usual scene on Munster Final, but not this time round with no crowds whatsoever.
The game will throw-in at 4:00pm on Sunday November 15
The Munster senior hurling final to be played between defending champions Limerick and Liam Cahill's Waterford, will be staged in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday November 15.
A virtual meeting of the Munster CCC decided this evening that the final would be played on Sunday 15 at 4:00pm which means that floodlights will be utilised.
Limerick defeated Tipperary on Sunday last in the semi-final, while Waterford produced a fine display to defeat Cork the day before. Perhaps crucially, underdogs Waterford have had a run-out in Semple Stadium already with that game, although Limerick have plenty of experience of the grounds over the last few years.
In keeping with Covid-19 level 5 restrictions, there will be no spectators present for the game - an unprecendented scenario for the provincial showcase.
