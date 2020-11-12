Top tips for today's racing at Clonmel

Racing takes place today in Clonmel and below we provide you with a series of top tips from MyRacing.

You can check out further information also at https://myracing.com/free-horse-racing-tips/

12:15 - Connolly's Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle

12:45 - I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle (Div I)

13:15 - I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle (Div II)

13:50 - Clonmel Oil Service Station Handicap Hurdle

14:25 - T.A. Morris Memorial Irish EBF Mares Chase (Listed Race

15:00 - Clonmel Oil Chase (Grade 2)

15:35 - Prior Park Service Station Clonmel Handicap Chase

16:05 - Clonmel Oil Slan Abhaile INH Flat Race



12:15 - PETIBONOME



Gelee Blanche improved from debut when hitting the frame at Galway last time and she may progress further but preference is for Henry de Bromhead's PETIBONOME. He was disqualified in a point last time but that was only for going the wrong side of a marker flag and he showed enough in that win to be of interest on Rules debut. [Phill Anderson]



12:45 - ENNEMI PUBLIC



This looks like a good opportunity for ENNEMI PUBLIC to get off the mark having looked as if he may have needed his comeback run when a promising third at Downpatrick last month. [Phill Anderson]



1:15 - THE PRIESTS LEAP



This looks like a tough race to find the winner of but the tentative vote goes the way of THE PRIESTS LEAP who sets the standard on his second at Navan earlier in the year and he may be capable of improvement now stepping up in trip. Torygraph and Power Of Pause are both likely capable of progress on their first start over hurdles here. [Phill Anderson]



1:50 - WESTERNER POINT



It was a career best from WESTERNER POINT (nap) at Limerick last month and given that he won this race last year and is operating from his reduced hurdles mark, he's expected to be hard to beat. [Phill Anderson]



2:25 - SHATTERED LOVE



Last year's winner SHATTERED LOVE seems to have a bit more on her plate this time but she shaped with plenty of promise in a Grade 3 at Punchestown on return and she can maintain her unbeaten record at this venue. Cabaret Queen looks the main danger but she will need a career best. [Phill Anderson]



3:00 - BACHASSON,



Though Paul Townend rides Cilaos Emery here, this is his first time tackling this trip over fences, so stablemate BACHASSON, impressive when slamming Mortal over C&D in March, could get the better of the apparent stable first-string. There probably isn't much between them. [Tyrone Molloy]



3:35 – WEIHNACHTS



Having been unlucky to come down last time, WEIHNACHTS is given another chance to break his duck over fences, in spite of a slight concern over his yard's form. In the same ownership, Miracle In Medinah has a squeak, while Getaday and The Inbetween are of interest. [Tyrone Molloy]



4:05 - JUNGLE BOOGIE



Corran Cross is a nice prospect but he was readily outpointed on his bumper debut at Downpatrick and he could be vulnerable to a smart type again, so the Willie Mullins-trained JUNGLE BOOGIE could take his measure. Mercury Lane won't be far away. [Tyrone Molloy]