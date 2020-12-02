Cahill welcomes €40m for sports capital grants scheme

“It has been a tough year for many sports clubs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis but the new round of the programme now provides an opportunity for clubs to make real improvements to their facilities." - Deputy Jackie Cahill

Deputy Jackie Cahill T.D. has welcomed the announcement by Minister for Sport Catherine Martin, T.D, and the Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, T.D., that €40 million is being made available in 2021 under a new round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

The SCEP is the Government’s primary vehicle for providing support to sports clubs and communities to develop sports infrastructure around the country. Applications can be made online only from 9am on Friday 11th December until 5pm on

Friday 12th February, 2021. Deputy Jackie Cahill, is happy to assist clubs with applications should they require as much.

Deputy Cahill said: “The Covid pandemic has shown to us just how important sport is in our communities and society. It is vital for our physical and mental wellbeing that we engage in regular exercise. To allow as many people participate as possible, it is essential to have appropriate sports facilities and equipment available.

"To assist in this regard, I am delighted that the Government is making €40 million available for sports clubs and community

groups right across the country. It will boost participation in disadvantaged areas and ensure that those in every part of society can enjoy the physical and mental benefits of sport and exercise.”

“If we are to achieve our ambitious targets in relation to sports participation we need to continue to invest in facilities and particularly target areas with lower levels of participation. The new programme will again prioritise applications from disadvantaged areas, applications which will increase participation including female participation and disabled users and those which share facilities with other users and the wider community.”

“It has been a tough year for many sports clubs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis but the new round of the programme now provides an opportunity for clubs to make real improvements to their facilities. It is also intended to make the applications process as user-friendly as possible so all of the improvements from an applicant’s perspective which were trialled in recent rounds are being retained for this round.”

“The first step in obtaining a grant is to register on the Department’s online system, OSCAR. I encourage any clubs which are not already registered to do so now. Clubs can now register on the Department’s online system at https://www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie. Once registered, all applications must be made on the same website. The system will be open for applications from 11th December to 12th February, 2021.”

“I encourage any club interested in this to start their application as early as possible, save their application regularly, provide as much detail as possible, and please feel free to contact me or my office if we can be of any assistance”,

Cahill concluded.